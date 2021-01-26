Populus Run is collecting and shedding runners on its way to Apple Arcade this week Developer FIFTYTWO is bringing this unique take on the endless runner in which you collect and lose a group of runners on your way through unhealthy obstacles.

Endless runners have become kind of a staple of mobile gaming. There’s any number of themes, obstacles, and aesthetics you can apply to the twitchy reflex genre of gaming, and its bite-sized pick-up-and-play formula is often an easy go-to for a quick game. One factor that nearly always remains constant though is that you have one runner and one shot at success or failure on your attempts to go the distance. Not so in developer FIFTYTWO’s upcoming Populous Run coming to the Apple Arcade.

This interesting and unique little endless runner can be found on the App Store for iOS devices and will be featured in Apple Arcade starting on Friday, January 29, 2021. Dubbed a “sugar-free running game”, Populus Run challenges you to make a run through various levels of sweets and other foods looking to cut your travels short. The twist here is that you don’t just control one runner. You control a group that can grow or diminish, allowing you to keep going as long as you keep one runner alive and well.

Populus Run is one of the latest interesting additions to the Apple Arcade line-up, which has promised to beef up in 2021 with the addition of games like Spire Blast and NUTS now and even original Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi’s Fantasian supposedly coming somewhere down the line. Populus Run should be an interesting addition to anyone into the usual running affair and/or looking for a twist on the genre. Its addition to Apple Arcade continues to make the growing library look all the more worthwhile.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for other Apple Arcade coverage and look for Populus Run to be playable in the program at the end of this week.