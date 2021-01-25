ShackStream: Indie-licious tackles some tunes in Tadpole Treble Encore We're taking on some amphibious tunes in Tadpole Treble Encore with the aid of the developers at BitFinity as we play and chat about the game on today's Indie-licious!

Music is interwoven into the very fabric of our lives, but some folks take that more seriously (or perhaps creatively) than others, such as the folks at BitFinity. This is the studio that put together Tadpole Treble Encore - a game about a little tadpole trying to survive a musically attuned journey home. We’re playing the game in Indie-licious today, and if that wasn’t enough, the developers at BitFinity will be joining us on the show to talk about the game and more!

Tadpole Treble Encore comes to us from BitFinity, previously launched as Tadpole Treble on Steam and having just come to the Nintendo Switch as Tadpole Treble Encore. The game is a musical one in which players take on the role of a brave little tadpole navigating a curious and dangerous world of streams via the charts of a charming musical score. We recently reviewed the game, finding it to be cute and fun as all get-out.

You’ll find us playing it today on Indie-licious with developers from BitFinity on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also find the stream below.

The trebles are delightful and this tadpole is ready to roll, so join us and Bitfinity on Indie-licious as we get ready to play and talk Tadpole Treble Encore shortly!