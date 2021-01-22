Shacknews Twitch Highlights - Spellbreak, Flight Simulator, & Bomberman 64 Here is your chance to catch up on the best of Shacknews livestreams from the past week.

As the Shacknews staff settled back into the normal flow of work following the holiday break, many quality streams were delivered. This past week was no different, with hours and hours of solid content for those who were able to sit in live during the original broadcasts. Understandably, it has been a busy week with the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and the inauguration of a new president, so it's understandable if you missed a few shows.

Luckily for you, the Shacknews video team has assembled another collection of the choice cuts from this week’s streams. You get a chance to see Jan return to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator, Bryan laying traps for foes in Bomberman 64, and the rest of the staff battle the stupid green face Zoom call driver bug in our hilarious Spellbreak livestream.

On Wednesday, Greg and TJ got the opportunity to sit down and play some Spellbreak with some staff from Proletariat, the developers of the game. The team fielded questions from the chat and spoke at length about the current Season 1 festivities currently going on in the game. On Pop! Goes the Culture!, Greg and Donovan dished on Godzilla vs. Kong teasing a new trailer, the Ghostbusters soft reboot, and speculation that Warner Bros. may attempt to revive the classic 90s Batman animated series for HBO Max.

New hire Bryan ‘skankcore’ Lefler continued his quest to slay the Nintendo 64 library with a jaunt through Bomberman 64. We didn’t have the heart to explain to him that the Nintendo 64 version of the game is butt compared to Super Bomberman or Atomic Bomberman. Be sure to follow us on Twitch in order to catch these streams live. If you want to see more highlight videos, subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.