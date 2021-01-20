New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shackstream: Playing and talking Spellbreak with Proletariat

The Shacknews staff taps into the elements and steps into magical battle royale with Spellbreak, along with our friends at developer Proletariat.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Battle royale can be magic in itself, but we're diving into some straight-up magical warfare with the free-to-play Spellbreak. Available across PC and consoles, Spellbreak is in the middle of its Chapter 1 season, as teams of mages battle it out to be the last caster standing. Today, Shacknews rounds up our squad of magical warriors and leaps into battle alongside some friends from developer Proletariat.

Watch Shacknews and Proletariat dive into Spellbreak starting today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can watch all of the action on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch everything in the embed below.

In addition to watching members of the Shacknews staff try and avoid the closing storm before getting into full-blown elemental chaos, members of the Spellbreak development team will be in attendance. They'll be answering questions in chat. On top of that, we'll also have some Warlock Chapter Packs to give away to viewers.

Thank you for watching and supporting Shacknews. If you’d like to support more streams just like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on Twitch. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can do so for free with your Prime Gaming subscription. Plus, Shacknews Mercury is our own subscription service where you can support us for as little as $1 a month.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola