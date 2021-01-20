Shackstream: Playing and talking Spellbreak with Proletariat The Shacknews staff taps into the elements and steps into magical battle royale with Spellbreak, along with our friends at developer Proletariat.

Battle royale can be magic in itself, but we're diving into some straight-up magical warfare with the free-to-play Spellbreak. Available across PC and consoles, Spellbreak is in the middle of its Chapter 1 season, as teams of mages battle it out to be the last caster standing. Today, Shacknews rounds up our squad of magical warriors and leaps into battle alongside some friends from developer Proletariat.

Watch Shacknews and Proletariat dive into Spellbreak starting today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can watch all of the action on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch everything in the embed below.

In addition to watching members of the Shacknews staff try and avoid the closing storm before getting into full-blown elemental chaos, members of the Spellbreak development team will be in attendance. They'll be answering questions in chat. On top of that, we'll also have some Warlock Chapter Packs to give away to viewers.

