New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shackstream: Shack Air Contract Flights in New Zealand

Hop aboard Shacknews Airlines and help fulfill contracts across New Zealand in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Jan Ole Peek
1

This evening between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST, Shack Air heads down under to New Zeland to complete some more contract flights. After visiting Japan during last week's ShackStream, the land of the hobbits is calling us. Yes, we will absolutely try to fly over Hobbington and see what's going on there.

We have two scheduled flights, one on the South Island departing out of scenic Queenstown, and one that will take us over the Shire and to Auckland on the North Island. If you've always wanted to see what New Zealand looks like in gorgeous 4K ultra graphics, then come aboard. We have comfy seats, generally safe landings, and you're absolutely allowed to stick your head out the window mid-flight. Just mind the rotor blades.

You can join me tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel.  If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Contributor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola