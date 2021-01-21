Shackstream: Shack Air Contract Flights in New Zealand

This evening between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST, Shack Air heads down under to New Zeland to complete some more contract flights. After visiting Japan during last week's ShackStream, the land of the hobbits is calling us. Yes, we will absolutely try to fly over Hobbington and see what's going on there.

We have two scheduled flights, one on the South Island departing out of scenic Queenstown, and one that will take us over the Shire and to Auckland on the North Island. If you've always wanted to see what New Zealand looks like in gorgeous 4K ultra graphics, then come aboard. We have comfy seats, generally safe landings, and you're absolutely allowed to stick your head out the window mid-flight. Just mind the rotor blades.

You can join me tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!