Shackstream: Shack Air Contract Flights in Japan

This evening between 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. PST, Shack Air takes to the skies of Japan to earn more fake money and karma by completing contracts. Shackers voted in favor of Japan, narrowly beating out New Zealand, which will become our region of choice in next week's stream. I hope you can join me as I walk through some of my usual setup routines, from choosing a flight plan to programming it into ATC and reviewing charts to ensure we arrive safely. After the serious flight concludes, there will undoubtedly be time for some shenanigans similar to last week's landing attempt on the Mackinac Bridge.

You can join me tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. - 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!