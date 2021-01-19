The Medium, Cyber Shadow, and Yakuza remasters come to Xbox Game Pass next week Xbox has revealed a slew of games coming to Game Pass on console and PC next week.

Microsoft wasted no time in getting its Xbox Game Pass subscription service off to a hot start in 2021. With some high-profile titles set to join the service, Game Pass continues to be one of the best deals in gaming. Now, Microsoft has revealed several more titles coming to Game Pass by the end of the month. This includes The Medium, Cyber Shadow, and new remastered versions of some of the Yakuza games.

Microsoft shared specific details about the new Game Pass editions with Shacknews via press release. Control will be making its way to Game Pass on PC on January 21, with Outer Wilds hitting Android devices on that same day. Both Desperados 3 and Donut County will be joining Game Pass across all platforms on January 21.

New titles were also revealed to be joining Game Pass next week. Bloober Team’s The Medium is set to launch on January 28, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC on launch day. In addition, Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 Remastered will be hitting Game Pass across all platforms on that same day. Yacht Club Games’ Cyber Shadow will join Game Pass on console, Android, and PC on January 26.

Xbox is already hard at work to keep Game Pass fresh and exciting throughout 2021.