Xbox exclusive games coming in 2021 An ever-growing list of exclusive games coming to Xbox One as well as Xbox Series S and X in 2021.

It’s a new year, which means there are new games on the horizon. For those that love a bit of console gaming, there are plenty of exclusive games coming to Xbox in 2021. Whether you’re looking for a pulse-pounding shooter, a terrifying horror game, or maybe a relaxing indie, there’s something for everyone on Xbox.

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, & Xbox Series X exclusive games – 2021

The following list of exclusive Xbox games coming to the console in 2021 will continue to grow as more titles are announced for Microsoft’s line of Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X). It’s also worth noting that the term “exclusive” has evolved when talking about Microsoft games. Because of the cross-platform support Microsoft has with PC, a lot of these Xbox exclusives will also be available through places like the Microsoft Store and even Steam.

Adios

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Big Con

CrossfireX

Dead Static Drive

Echo Generation

ExoMecha

Exo One

The Gunk

Halo Infinite

Last Stop

Lake

Little Witch in the Woods

The Medium

Microsoft Flight Simulator

RPG Time

Sable

Scorn

She Dreams Elsewhere

Shredders

Song of Iron

Tunic

Twelve Minutes

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Way to the Woods

The Wild at Heart

2021 is shaping up to be an excellent year for Xbox players. Microsoft has been steadily positioning itself to deliver a wealth of high-profile titles, from fresh IPs to reboots of classic franchises. There’s more left in this year, so expect this list of Xbox exclusive games to grow and evolve over time as more games are announced. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Xbox page for even more information on the most powerful console on the market.