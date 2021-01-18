Xbox exclusive games coming in 2021
An ever-growing list of exclusive games coming to Xbox One as well as Xbox Series S and X in 2021.
It’s a new year, which means there are new games on the horizon. For those that love a bit of console gaming, there are plenty of exclusive games coming to Xbox in 2021. Whether you’re looking for a pulse-pounding shooter, a terrifying horror game, or maybe a relaxing indie, there’s something for everyone on Xbox.
Xbox One, Xbox Series S, & Xbox Series X exclusive games – 2021
The following list of exclusive Xbox games coming to the console in 2021 will continue to grow as more titles are announced for Microsoft’s line of Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X). It’s also worth noting that the term “exclusive” has evolved when talking about Microsoft games. Because of the cross-platform support Microsoft has with PC, a lot of these Xbox exclusives will also be available through places like the Microsoft Store and even Steam.
- Adios
- The Artful Escape
- The Ascent
- The Big Con
- CrossfireX
- Dead Static Drive
- Echo Generation
- ExoMecha
- Exo One
- The Gunk
- Halo Infinite
- Last Stop
- Lake
- Little Witch in the Woods
- The Medium
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- RPG Time
- Sable
- Scorn
- She Dreams Elsewhere
- Shredders
- Song of Iron
- Tunic
- Twelve Minutes
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide
- Way to the Woods
- The Wild at Heart
2021 is shaping up to be an excellent year for Xbox players. Microsoft has been steadily positioning itself to deliver a wealth of high-profile titles, from fresh IPs to reboots of classic franchises. There’s more left in this year, so expect this list of Xbox exclusive games to grow and evolve over time as more games are announced. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Xbox page for even more information on the most powerful console on the market.
