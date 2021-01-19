Hearthstone gets 35-card Darkmoon Races Mini-Set this week In an effort to shake up the current meta, Blizzard is a releasing a new mini-set to Hearthstone and also making a few additions to Battlegrounds and Duels.

The Hearthstone meta has been getting a bit stale, as of late, with more than six weeks having passed since the release of the game's Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion. Blizzard appears to agree, because the publisher has decided it's time to change things up slightly with the release of a new miniature expansion called the Darkmoon Races Mini-Set.

With the Year of the Phoenix rapidly coming to a close, Hearthstone's Darkmoon Races Mini-Set will introduce 35 new cards. Some of those cards will utilize mechanics introduced throughout the course of 2020, including Corrupt, Spellburst, Dormant, and Dual-Class cards. The 35 cards will be comprised of four Legendary, one Epic, 14 Rare, and 16 Common cards. Those who purchase the Mini-Set will receive two copies of each card, with the exception of the Legendaries, giving them 66 new cards for their collection.

The Darkmoon Races Mini-Set will count as a Year of the Phoenix set, which means they'll be playable in Standard until 2022. They'll be available for purchase for $14.99 USD. If that sounds pricey, then Hearthstone players will be happy to hear that the set can also be purchased for 2,000 in-game Gold. The Darkmoon Races Mini-Set will only be available until May 11 and can be purchased starting this Thursday, January 21.

This isn't all that Hearthstone has lined up for this week, though. Hearthstone Battlegrounds is getting a pair of new Heroes in the form of Tickatus and Greybough. Two new minions, Soul Devourer and Ring Matron, will also be added to the minion pool. Those with Battlegrounds Perks can try out Tickatus and Greybough starting this Thursday, January 21 with everyone else getting them on Friday, February 5.

Hearthstone Duels is also getting a big update. The Darkmoon Races Mini-Set will be added to the Duels rotation. On top of that, players can now select between three Hero Powers and six Treasures, giving Duels the most variety so far. Look for Duels to receive this update on Thursday, January 21.

Lastly, the next Book of Heroes single-player story is on its way. The next chapter will follow the Priest, Prince Anduin Wrynn. After experiencing his tale and completing his eight battles, players will each a Priest Pack, which contains five Standard Priest cards. The Book of Heroes: Anduin chapter will release on Tuesday, February 2 and will be free to all players.

Shacknews will be eyeballing the Darkmoon Races Mini-Set closely, so come back shortly to learn more about what's coming to the game.