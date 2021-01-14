Samsung announces new S Pen & S Pen Pro utilizing Wacom technology at CES 2021 The new S Pen and S Pen Pros are set to bring supreme versatility around the same time as the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In the world of digital pen and tablet devices, there are few names as well-known as Wacom. The tech company has been in the business of digital art and tablet technology for decades and is uniquely experienced to design some of the most precise digital pen interface tech around. With Samsung launching one of its most high-tech smartphones yet in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it has apparently collaborated with Wacom to design a new Galaxy S Pen for new devices.

Samsung announced the new Galaxy S Pen and S Pen Pro during its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 livestream during CES 2021. Set to launch with the new Galaxy S21 smartphones, the new S Pen and S Pen pro are said to utilize a new ultra-precise technology that will get the most out of the features of Samsung’s premium Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is due in part because Samsung has collaborated with industry leader Wacom to enhance the capabilities of the new S Pen and S Pen Pros.

The use of Wacom technology in Samsung’s new Galaxy S Pens should provide peace of mind for users about the quality of these new tools. As the Galaxy S21 Ultra will get the most out of the new S Pen and S Pen Pro, these new devices will be exclusive to Samsung’s latest Galaxy S21 Ultra. Such as the case, the new S Pen will be launching on the same timeline as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 29, 2021. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G S Pen is also available for pre-order now.

Samsung had a lot to show during its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 livestream. Be sure to check out our other coverage and stay tuned for more details regarding the S Pen, S Pen Pro, Galaxy S21, and the rest of our CES 2021 coverage as it becomes available.