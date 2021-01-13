How to play the Vigilante Sheriff mod - Among Us Learn what you need to do to have a Vigilante or Sheriff player in Among Us, which requires installing a special mod.

Among Us continues to be an extremely popular game and that’s thanks in large to the ongoing support from the modding community. The latest mod that’s drawing some attention is the Sheriff mod, also known as the Vigilante mod. This file adds an additional role to the game, allowing one player to perform some bonus actions. Here’s everything you need to know about how to install and how to play the Vigilante or Sheriff mod in Among Us.

How to install the Vigilante/Sheriff mod – Among Us

Before you begin, it’s important to note that modding games takes a certain level of technical know-how. You will want to be comfortable with handling game files and troubleshooting potential problems.

Note that the Vigilante/Sheriff mod is likely only available on PC and everyone that wants to play will need to have the mod installed.

The Sheriff mod adds a new role to Among Us. The Sheriff can kill someone it suspects is an Impostor.

With that out of the way, we can move on to downloading and installing the Sheriff mod. Here are the steps you should follow:

Download the Sheriff mod (also known as Vigilante mod) Find and create a copy of your Among Us folder Right-click Among Us in Steam, select Manage, then Browse Local Files (Steam > Steamapps > common > Among Us) Rename the copy of the Among Us folder Extract the contents of the Sheriff mod into the new Among Us folder Launch Among Us from the new Among Us folder

Firstly, you will need to download the Sheriff mod from GitHub. There are a few different mods out there with different rule sets, and some even go by the name Vigilante mod. However, the general consensus appears to be that this Sheriff mod is the way to go.

Next you will want to create a copy of your Among Us folder. By creating a copy, you will be able to launch the base game through Steam or the Sheriff/Vigilante mod version through a separate folder.

To locate the Among Us game folder, open Steam and right-click Among Us. Select Manage and then Browse Local Files. The pathway should look something like this: YourHDD: > Steam > Steamapps > common > Among Us.

You will want to copy the entire Among Us folder and rename it something else (Among Us Sheriff mod) so that there are two Among Us folders under “common”.

Now, find where you downloaded the Among Us Sheriff mod, right-click it, and choose to extract the contents into the new Among Us folder.

Once everything is extracted, you can launch Among Us by double-clicking Among Us.exe from the new folder you created. This will launch the version of Among Us that has the Sheriff/Vigilante mod.

How the Sheriff mod/Vigilante mod works

Unlike playing Hide and Seek in Among Us, the Sheriff mod actually adds an entirely new role. Called the Sheriff in some mods and Vigilante in others, this new role gives one player a unique ability: being able to kill an Impostor. This power comes with a drawback though, if the Sheriff/Vigilante kills a crewmate, the Sheriff/Vigilante will die instead.

This adds an entirely new element to this social-deduction game. As the Sheriff/Vigilante, you can deliver your own brand of justice if you believe you’ve found an Impostor. However, keep in mind that some players might not know if you’re actually the Sheriff or not and so may suspect you of being an Impostor.

The Sheriff mod (or Vigilante mod) in Among Us offers a unique twist on this wildly popular game. Thanks to Woodi’s hard work, the process of installing and playing this mod is straightforward, so it’s unlikely you’ll encounter any issues. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Among Us page for more guides, game mode ideas, and news from InnerSloth’s surprise hit.