Warzone and Outriders getting DLSS support from NVIDIA NVIDIA is bringing DLSS support to more games, as announced at CES 2021.

NVIDIA’s CES 2021 presentation featured new announcements from one of the biggest companies in gaming tech. From graphics cards, to monitors, to software, there was a lot to see. It was here that we learned that Call of Duty: Warzone and Outriders will be receiving DLSS support.

