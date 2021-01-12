New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Warzone and Outriders getting DLSS support from NVIDIA

NVIDIA is bringing DLSS support to more games, as announced at CES 2021.
Donovan Erskine
1

NVIDIA’s CES 2021 presentation featured new announcements from one of the biggest companies in gaming tech. From graphics cards, to monitors, to software, there was a lot to see. It was here that we learned that Call of Duty: Warzone and Outriders will be receiving DLSS support.

During NVIDIA’s CES 2021 presentation, it was announced that hit battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone would be receiving DLSS support from NVIDIA. In addition, upcoming title Outriders will have DLSS support when it launches later this year.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

