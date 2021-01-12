Nvidia reveals new RTX 3060 at CES 2021, coming February 2021 Nvidia has finally revealed the RTX 3060 is coming in late February 2021.

Nvidia’s RTX 30 Series GPUs have been a hit since their initial release last year. Now, those looking for the ultimate budget version of the card will be happy to hear that the Nvidia RTX 3060 has finally been revealed and it is coming in late February 2021.

It's been months since we saw the first rumors of the RTX 3060. The new RTX 3060 will retail for $329, making it the cheapest of the RTX 30 Series cards available on the market. During the reveal, Nvidia broke down the main specs of the RTX 3060. Let's take a look:

13 shader-TFLOPs

25 RT-TFLOPs for ray tracing

101 tensor-TFLOPs to power NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)

192-bit memory interface

12GB of GDDR6 memory

The RTX 3060 will also support Nvidia Reflex and Broadcast, allowing competitive players and streamers to make use of the other advancements that the RTX 30 Series GPUs have made available over the past several months. It’s unclear exactly where the market price for the 3060 will settle, though it will no doubt be one of the most popular RTX 30 Series cards available thanks to its power and affordability.

Here's a look at how the RTX 3060 compares to past xx60 cards from Nvidia.

With the reveal, companies like Zotac have already started revealing their own versions of the 3060 cards, including the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTXS 3060 AMP White Edition, RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC, and RTX 3060 Twin Edge. Zotac has yet to share any price details, but the new cards look to offer the company’s own take on cooling and overclocking, and we’re sure that others will follow suit with their own card reveals in the weeks leading up to release.

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is definitely a promising card. Based on the past months of stock shortage from the 3080, 3070, and other 30 Series cards, we expect that getting your hands on the 3060 will be a bit tough, especially at the beginning, so we’ll be sure to update our readers with any additional order information when Nvidia reveals it. For now, though, keep an eye on all the other news from CES 2021 right here on Shacknews.