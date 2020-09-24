Nvidia RTX 3060 & 3080 20GB SKUs leaked in RTX 30 Series roadmap Recent photos of a GALAX presentation in China revealed that RTX 3060 and RTX 3080 20GB GPUs may be coming in the future of Nvidia's RTX 30 Series.

As the curtain raises on the beginning of Nvidia’s RTX 30 Series of GPUs, it was always likely that there could be more than the 3080, 3090 BFGPU, and 3070 coming down the line, but a recent leak has all but confirmed it. A presentation from Chinese company GALAX recently showed a roadmap which appeared to include unannounced RTX 3060 and RTX 3080 20GB GPUs.

Images surfaced from the GALAX presentation as early as September 22, 2020, as reported by VideoCardz and posted by Twitter accounts like HXL. The images shown contain a roadmap of Nvidia GPU products, including a power comparison. Previously known products such as the RTX 20 Series, Titan RTX, and RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 are there. However, unannounced listings of a 20GB GDDR6X Memory version of the RTX 3080 and an RTX 3060 also appear in the images. The current specs of the RTX 3080 only include a 10GB edition right now, and an RTX 3060 had not previously been revealed.

If the images are to be believed, the RTX 3060 should fall in line with the power of the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super. The RTX 3080 20GB edition would obviously feature stronger capabilities than the stock 10GB version, but falls just under the power of the specialized RTX 3090 BFGPU. Obviously, there won’t be any specs available on either card for now, but the specs released for the 3070, 3080, and 3090 likely provide a good guide for what to expect from these future models.

The only things that really remains to be seen then are when the RTX 3080 20GB and RTX 3060 will be announced, when they’ll launch, and what the prices will be. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further information as we await official details and updates from Nvidia on these leaked GPUs.