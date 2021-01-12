Watch the AMD at CES 2021 Keynote livestream with Lisa Su here Join us as AMD CEO Lisa Su shares the latest on AMD technology, including new GPU, CPU, PC, and laptop news at CES 2021.

Last year was a big year for new GPU and CPU technology. NVIDIA and AMD locked horns as they launched new generations of technology aiming to boost the quality of PC gaming and builds around the world. It wasn’t exactly a smooth challenge considering aftermarket buyers and sellers seem to have gotten the bulk of the new technology, but it was still an exciting time for PC building nonetheless. Now with CES 2021 underway, tech companies are aiming to put their best foot forward in a new year. AMD is ready to show us the new things it has lined up, and CEO Lisa Su will be showing things off with a keynote livestream shortly.

AMD revealed its upcoming AMD at CES 2021 Keynote Livestream with Lisa Su on its Twitter on January 11, 2021. Starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, AMD will go live on its YouTube channel where Lisa Su will reveal the latest news and technology coming down the pipeline at AMD. We’ll also be watching, and you can see our reactions as Shacknews’ own Asif Khan and Tech Editor Chris Jarrard react live on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

In case you missed it last year, AMD showed off its new Ryzen 9 5900X CPUs and Radeon RX 6900XT and RX 6800XT GPUs in competition with NVIDIA’s new RTX 30 Series GPUs. Considering how hard it was to get one’s hands on any of this new tech in 2020, it may be that we hear a little something regarding supply. It could also be that we hear what kind of new pre-built PCs and laptops will be coming out that utilize the new GPU and CPU technology that just came out.

Regardless, you can catch our reactions with the AMD at CES 2021 stream on Twitch. Tune in and watch as we go live shortly!