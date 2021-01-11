Squanch Games CEO Tanya Watson steps down, Justin Roiland to fill role

Yes, the studio has had its challenges, and those challenges will not go away. It’s always difficult to do something that no one else is doing, pandemic or no. But I can safely say that we are not just surviving, we are thriving. We, amongst all businesses, were extremely concerned at the beginning of the pandemic, but one good thing that came out of 2020 is that it has proven to be Squanch Games’ most successful year to date. Perhaps comedy is just what we all need right now, and if the studio sticks to the vision of what makes it great, the future possibilities are endless.

So it is this inflection point that I've decided it's the ideal time for me to step away from Squanch. While I will continue to stay close to the studio as a friend and advisor, I’m ready to figure out what’s next. Building Squanch was an incredible experience, and has inspired me to continue down that path. I’m not sure what that will be just yet, but I’m excited to apply what I've learned as Squanch’s CEO toward making something great.

There are often startup CEOs and sustaining CEOs, and that baton is ready to be handed off. I feel good about it because we have great people in place to hand it off to. You already know Justin Roiland, and beginning February, 2021, he will transition from the studio’s Chief Creative Officer to CEO, where he’ll be the champion, primary visionary, soul, and voice of Squanch. And I have the utmost faith that he will continue to guide this studio to success.