Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule and runs to watch

We're a week into the new year. You're probably looking for something, anything, positive to get into. For those looking to get into something good, the world's top speedrunners are here for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic means everyone is being kept socially distant this year. But, even online, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action with runners tackling the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $750,000 in just four days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 4 and... this is a thing that happened in a video game.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:01 AM The Mummy Hub 1 - PS1 Ecdycis 31:00 6:47 AM Vigilance Any% (Rookie - Hex) - PC Fireman 45:00 7:42 AM Sammy Suricate in Lion Land All Levels - PC rythin 15:00 8:07 AM The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX 100% (no WW/OoB) - GBC GlyphDX 1:28:00 9:45 AM Pokemon Platinum Any% Glitchless - DS Etchy 4:15:00 2:10 PM Deux Ex Deus Ex vs. Human Revolution vs. Mankind Divided - PC Heinki 55:00 3:15 PM Halo 3: ODST New Game+ Legendary - Xbox One Heroic_Robb 1:35:00 5:00 PM Bonus Game 4 - Halo 3 Easy - PC SasquatchSensei 1:20:00 6:30 PM Daily Recap - Thursday Recap% feasel, Keizaron, Blechy 10:00 6:40 PM Half-Life WON Scriptless - PC Muty 32:00 7:22 PM Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Any% No PBC - PC Pnash 2:00:00 9:37 PM Resident Evil 5 NG Co-Op Amateur - PC DECosmic, AvuKamu 1:45:00 11:32 PM TimeSplitters 2 Hard Story - PS2 EmosewaMC 1:00:00 12:42 AM I Wanna Be The Fangame! Any% (Medium) - PC Wolsk 27:00 1:19 AM Slowdrive Any% - PC Bullets 23:00 1:52 AM Alwa's Legacy Any% - PC OldSchool_Richard 15:00 2:17 AM Sheepo 6 Real Eggs - PC QueenSnopea 25:00 2:52 AM RITE Any% - PC Lincher 30:00 3:32 AM Whipseey and the Lost Atlas Beat the Game - PC MoD366 16:00 3:58 AM Demolition Man Crazed% - SNES Teleo1 17:00 4:25 AM Night in the Woods: DemonTower DemonTower Any% - PC karlgerm 22:00 4:57 AM Inertial Drift 100% Viv - PC Sean_A 40:00 5:57 AM Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes All Dog Tags (Extreme) - Gamecube Tyler2022 1:14:00

8:07AM - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

It says a lot for how much Link's Awakening holds up almost 30 years later that even with a remaster out there, GDQ continues to pay respect to the Game Boy Color version. Link's Awakening DX remains one of the series' biggest triumphs and still holds up to this day. GlyphDX will be looking to find everything, which should make for a very entertaining run.

2:10PM - Deus Ex

This is a fascinating one, because we don't know exactly what Heinki will be running. This will ultimately be up to the Games Done Quick viewers, as this slot will be taken up by one of three different Deus Ex games. Will the audience want to see Deux Ex: Original Recipe, the extra crispy Human Revolution, or the grilled Mankind Divided? Either way, the result will be the opposite of "I didn't ask for this!" It'll be a fun jump into the cyberpunk future, so be sure to check it out.

6:40PM - Half-Life

Last year was the year that Half-Life returned! Now remember why people came to love this franchise so much to begin with. Muty will look to run Valve's original classic in just a shade over a half-hour, so tune in and give it a look.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.