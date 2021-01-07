Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule and runs to watch

We're a week into the new year. You're probably looking for something, anything, positive to get into. For those looking to get into something good, the world's top speedrunners are here for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic means everyone is being kept socially distant this year. But, even online, the mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action with runners tackling the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $750,000 in just four days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 4 and... this is a thing that happened in a video game.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:01 AM
|The Mummy
|Hub 1 - PS1
|Ecdycis
|31:00
|6:47 AM
|Vigilance
|Any% (Rookie - Hex) - PC
|Fireman
|45:00
|7:42 AM
|Sammy Suricate in Lion Land
|All Levels - PC
|rythin
|15:00
|8:07 AM
|The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
|100% (no WW/OoB) - GBC
|GlyphDX
|1:28:00
|9:45 AM
|Pokemon Platinum
|Any% Glitchless - DS
|Etchy
|4:15:00
|2:10 PM
|Deux Ex
|Deus Ex vs. Human Revolution vs. Mankind Divided - PC
|Heinki
|55:00
|3:15 PM
|Halo 3: ODST
|New Game+ Legendary - Xbox One
|Heroic_Robb
|1:35:00
|5:00 PM
|Bonus Game 4 - Halo 3
|Easy - PC
|SasquatchSensei
|1:20:00
|6:30 PM
|Daily Recap - Thursday
|Recap%
|feasel, Keizaron, Blechy
|10:00
|6:40 PM
|Half-Life
|WON Scriptless - PC
|Muty
|32:00
|7:22 PM
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Any% No PBC - PC
|Pnash
|2:00:00
|9:37 PM
|Resident Evil 5
|NG Co-Op Amateur - PC
|DECosmic, AvuKamu
|1:45:00
|11:32 PM
|TimeSplitters 2
|Hard Story - PS2
|EmosewaMC
|1:00:00
|12:42 AM
|I Wanna Be The Fangame!
|Any% (Medium) - PC
|Wolsk
|27:00
|1:19 AM
|Slowdrive
|Any% - PC
|Bullets
|23:00
|1:52 AM
|Alwa's Legacy
|Any% - PC
|OldSchool_Richard
|15:00
|2:17 AM
|Sheepo
|6 Real Eggs - PC
|QueenSnopea
|25:00
|2:52 AM
|RITE
|Any% - PC
|Lincher
|30:00
|3:32 AM
|Whipseey and the Lost Atlas
|Beat the Game - PC
|MoD366
|16:00
|3:58 AM
|Demolition Man
|Crazed% - SNES
|Teleo1
|17:00
|4:25 AM
|Night in the Woods: DemonTower
|DemonTower Any% - PC
|karlgerm
|22:00
|4:57 AM
|Inertial Drift
|100% Viv - PC
|Sean_A
|40:00
|5:57 AM
|Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes
|All Dog Tags (Extreme) - Gamecube
|Tyler2022
|1:14:00
8:07AM - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
It says a lot for how much Link's Awakening holds up almost 30 years later that even with a remaster out there, GDQ continues to pay respect to the Game Boy Color version. Link's Awakening DX remains one of the series' biggest triumphs and still holds up to this day. GlyphDX will be looking to find everything, which should make for a very entertaining run.
2:10PM - Deus Ex
This is a fascinating one, because we don't know exactly what Heinki will be running. This will ultimately be up to the Games Done Quick viewers, as this slot will be taken up by one of three different Deus Ex games. Will the audience want to see Deux Ex: Original Recipe, the extra crispy Human Revolution, or the grilled Mankind Divided? Either way, the result will be the opposite of "I didn't ask for this!" It'll be a fun jump into the cyberpunk future, so be sure to check it out.
6:40PM - Half-Life
Last year was the year that Half-Life returned! Now remember why people came to love this franchise so much to begin with. Muty will look to run Valve's original classic in just a shade over a half-hour, so tune in and give it a look.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online has raised $775,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation and is now in it's 5th day and will run until January 10th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2021 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place entirely online, streamed from the runners to you. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Ecco the Dolphin, modern games such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and Super Mario Bros. 35, and modified games such as Super Orb Bros. will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity. If you donate, don't forget to put your donation towards one of the donation incentives, which are listed here: https://gamesdonequick.com/tracker/bids/agdq2021
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
VODs: https://gdqvods.com/event/agdq-2021 or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87Un2H1OomVmBvIofckFPNdy
Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick or join the crowd: https://gamesdonequick.com/crowd/
