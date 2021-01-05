Monster Hunter Rise livestream to show news & reveals this week Following up on the promise of news and reveals for the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise, a livestream is bringing us new information this week.

We just recently learned that Capcom had some big reveals lined up for the Monster Hunter series in the month of January alongside the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise demo on Nintendo Switch, but it would appear those reveals are coming far sooner than expected. The Monster Hunter developers have followed up to share that a livestream is coming this week to show off a host of news and reveals about the game.

Capcom revealed the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise livestream even via the Monster Hunter Twitter on January 5, 2020. On January 7, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, the developers will go live on the Monster Hunter Twitch channel to showcase a wealth of news and reveals focused on Monster Hunter Rise. This follows up on the previous promise that news and details were coming this month, alongside the release of a playable demo for the Nintendo Switch. It seems Monster Hunter Rise will be the entire focus of this particular event with nothing for spinoff title Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin available at this time.

Tune into the Monster Hunter Digital Event – January 2021 for big news and reveals on Monster Hunter Rise. #MHRise



With Monster Hunter Rise expected to launch on March 26, 2021 on Nintendo Switch as an exclusive, it will be interesting to see what Thursday’s livestream has in store for us. We’ve already learned a number of interesting details, including the fact that there will be a new grappling mechanic with the wirebug, new canine companions with the Palamutes, and an assortment of never-before-seen monsters to hunt in an all-new area. What’s in store for the livestream will be a host of details not yet known according to Capcom.

Be sure to tune into the Monster Hunter Twitch channel or stay tuned here at Shacknews as we watch for the latest details on Monster Hunter Rise, coming on January 7 this Thursday.