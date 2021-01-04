New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Capcom teases new Monster Hunter Rise info in January alongside Switch demo

It would appear we can expect a healthy dose of Monster Hunter Rise info as Capcom prepares to launch a demo on the Nintendo Switch this month.
TJ Denzer
1

Monster Hunter Rise is set to be the next adventure in the popular co-op wyvern hunting franchise, offering players a new story as they head to fresh regions chockfull of all-new massive beasties waiting to brawl. A demo is coming to the Nintendo Switch this month, and with that in mind, the Monster Hunter devs also took the opportunity to tease that even more information and reveals would be coming before February 2021.

Capcom shared an update on what fans can expect out of Monster Hunter Rise via the Monster Hunter Information Twitter. According to Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Director Yasunori Ichinose, fans can expect to hear news on both Monster Hunter Rise and the similarly Nintendo Switch-bound Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin before the end of the month. This coincides with the launch of a demo, which was teased by Nintendo back in December 2020 during the Game Awards. Monster Hunter Rise is currently set for launch on March 26 and Monster Hunter Stories 2 is coming in Summer 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise promises to be a new, fully fleshed-out adventure with a host of new features, including a new grappling system with the new wirebug gadgets and new canine hunting companions in the form of Palamutes. The wyverns you’ll be hunting are also a widely-varied menagerie of increasingly dangerous beasts that will require all sorts of tactics both solo and cooperative if you want to come back with the full spoils of the hunt.

With all of that in mind, it looks like we have plenty to look forward to this month as far as Monster Hunter Rise goes. If you’re looking forward to the game, stay tuned for the demo and further news coming down the line this January.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

