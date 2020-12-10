New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Monster Hunter Rise January demo revealed at The Game Awards

Monster Hunter Rise is still set to arrive on Switch in March, but Switch owners will also get to try out a new demo in just a few weeks.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Those looking to catch some exotic monsters may have had a keen interest in one of the later reveals at The Game Awards. Players got to check out a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise, showing off all-new Monster Hunter gameplay for Nintendo Switch owners.

Those who tuned in to The Game Awards got to check out new locales, like the Flooded Forest. They also got to see a variety of new monsters, including the Somnacanth and the Bishaten, the latter looking like a cross between a baboon and a flying squirrel. Those venturing into the forest will also need to watch out for the Royal Ludroth and Great Wroggi, which are making their return from previous Monster Hunter games.

Players will not only venture out to hunt down monsters, they'll also need to defend their turf in new Rampage instances. As monsters get ready to invade, players will need to bolster their Stronghold in order to defend it. This looks to combine standard Monster Hunter gameplay with tower defense elements, as weapons like giant crossbows and cannons can be lined up to defend certain areas.

Monster Hunter Rise is still in line to release on March 26, 2021 on Nintendo Switch. However, Switch owners should also be on the lookout for a new demo, which is set to release in January. You can learn more about tonight's reveal over on Capcom-Unity.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 10, 2020 6:05 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Monster Hunter Rise January demo revealed at The Game Awards

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 10, 2020 7:21 PM

      My twitch skills have waned in my dad-life days of 3 kids. I just can't seem to make the time to game, especially when I have to wait until the kids are in bed. But, I really want to play a game like Monster Hunter. Is the version on Steam going to be forgiving enough for a guy that doesn't really do FPS style games any more and doesn't have the same reflexes from 20 years ago?

Hello, Meet Lola