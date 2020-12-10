Monster Hunter Rise January demo revealed at The Game Awards Monster Hunter Rise is still set to arrive on Switch in March, but Switch owners will also get to try out a new demo in just a few weeks.

Those looking to catch some exotic monsters may have had a keen interest in one of the later reveals at The Game Awards. Players got to check out a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise, showing off all-new Monster Hunter gameplay for Nintendo Switch owners.

Those who tuned in to The Game Awards got to check out new locales, like the Flooded Forest. They also got to see a variety of new monsters, including the Somnacanth and the Bishaten, the latter looking like a cross between a baboon and a flying squirrel. Those venturing into the forest will also need to watch out for the Royal Ludroth and Great Wroggi, which are making their return from previous Monster Hunter games.

Players will not only venture out to hunt down monsters, they'll also need to defend their turf in new Rampage instances. As monsters get ready to invade, players will need to bolster their Stronghold in order to defend it. This looks to combine standard Monster Hunter gameplay with tower defense elements, as weapons like giant crossbows and cannons can be lined up to defend certain areas.

Monster Hunter Rise is still in line to release on March 26, 2021 on Nintendo Switch. However, Switch owners should also be on the lookout for a new demo, which is set to release in January. You can learn more about tonight's reveal over on Capcom-Unity.