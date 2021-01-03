New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Year of the Games: 2020
Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 1 schedule and runs to watch

Awesome Games Done Quick is back for a new year, going online to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews takes a look at the full schedule for Day 1.
Ozzie Mejia
22

It's a brand new year and there are few constants that help usher out the old and introduce the new. For the gaming world, a new year means the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. That means seven straight days of speedrunning action, where the top runners in the world run through the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch. However, things are going to be different this year.

Awesome Games Done Quick will not be coming from its usual venue. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the live event being canceled. But the show will go on, as the runs go online. The mission will remain the same. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
8:30 AM Pre-Show -- -- 20:00
9:00 AM Mirror's Edge Inbounds - PC Hekigan 46:00
10:03 AM Donkey Kong Country Any% No Major Skips Race - SNES Eazinn, DadLovesBeer 50:00
11:05 AM Just Cause 3 Sky Fortress DLC - PC pmcTRILOGY 52:00
12:09 PM Ratchet & Clank (2016) NG+ - PS4 PerilousPeanut 37:00
12:58 PM Mega Man X5 Any% - PS1 Luiz Miguel 56:00
2:06 PM Dragon Age: Origins Any% - PC Lemuura 1:00:00
3:23 PM Ori and the Will of the Wisps Main Quest Order Race - PC Hetfield90, Skarfelt 1:15:00
4:50 PM Diddy Kong Racing 100% - N64 Obiyo 1:52:00
6:54 PM Metroid: Zero Mission 9% Normal - GBA CScottyW 1:00:00
8:06 PM Daily Recap - Sunday -- SpikeVegeta, feasel, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup 10:00
8:16 PM Lightmatter Any% NMG - PC bobbyburm 52:00
9:20 PM Pikmin 2 Pay Off Debt - GameCube Draz 1:55:00
11:25 PM Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots The Boss Extreme - PS3 Jaguar King 2:05:00
1:40 AM Otogi: Myth of Demons Any% - Xbox Ameiii 1:20:00
3:10 AM Ghostbusters Any% - Genesis RetroBrando 35:00
3:55 AM Magical Taruruuto-kun Any% - Genesis Joeybaby69 30:00
4:35 AM Ecco the Dolphin Any% No Camera-Freeze - Genesis GrimShins 30:00
5:15 AM Taz-Mania Any% - SMS coolkid 18:00
5:37 AM The Lucky Dime Caper starring Donald Duck Beat the game - SMS Chachamaxx 18:00

10:03AM - Donkey Kong Country

The Donkey Kong Country series at the more recent Games Done Quick events have mainly been exhibitions for showing off helpful glitches or cool skips. The first DKC has a lot of shortcuts across several stages. But for this one-on-one race, Eazinn and DadLovesBeer will look to sprint to the finish without using DKC's major skips. It'll be a fair fight to help kick off this year's event and it's one worth checking out.

4:50PM - Diddy Kong Racing

It's been a few years since Diddy Kong Racing has been featured at a Games Done Quick. For those unfamiliar with the game, it's really a racing game unlike anything Nintendo's put out and it's a game that's rarely (if ever) been imitated. It's a racing game, but one centered around a full single-player adventure. Current world record holder Obiyo will look to show off the whole thing, as he goes for 100%. The target time is 1:52:00, but keep an eye on 1:45:24, which is Obiyo's world record. Can he break it?

11:25PM - Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is one of the most intense installments in Kojima's landmark series. Launching on the PS3 and remaining one of its signature titles through the console's full life cycle. The Boss Extreme is about as challenging as this games gets and Jaguar King will look to run it in 2:05:00, while also aiming for his personal best of 2:03:29. Grab some popcorn and end the night with what should be an exciting display.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 9. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 3, 2021 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 1 schedule and runs to watch

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 7:50 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online starts TODAY Sunday, January 3rd at Noon Eastern and run until January 10th and will raise funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2021 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place entirely online, streamed from the runners to you. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Ecco the Dolphin, modern games such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and Super Mario Bros. 35, and modified games such as Super Orb Bros. will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
      You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity. If you donate, don't forget to put your donation towards one of the donation incentives, which are listed here: https://gamesdonequick.com/tracker/bids/AGDQ2021

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      VODs: https://www.youtube.com/user/gamesdonequick/videos
      Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick or join the crowd: https://gamesdonequick.com/crowd/

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 7:52 AM

      Apparently the Super Mario Bros. speedrun world record was broken yesterday, by a frame or two. 4:55.314: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRkTX1K2aK8&feature=youtu.be

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 8:01 AM

      The twitch stream is live with a countdown!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 8:25 AM

      Now: Pre-Show Intro
      Next: Mirror's Edge
      Then: Donkey Kong Country
      Soon: Just Cause 3

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 3, 2021 8:30 AM

        preshow starts now!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 8:55 AM

      Now: Mirror's Edge Inbounds — PC
      Next: Donkey Kong Country
      Then: Just Cause 3
      Soon: Ratchet & Clank (2016)

      • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 3, 2021 9:17 AM

        Mirror's Edge!!

        • Hoax legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 3, 2021 9:50 AM

          I like the game but couldn't put my finger on why it resonated until someone described it concisely as "first person prince of persia".

          • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 3, 2021 10:08 AM

            Watched the whole run, love that game!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 9:41 AM

      Now: Donkey Kong Country Any% No Major Skips Race — SNES
      Next: Just Cause 3
      Then: Ratchet & Clank (2016)
      Soon: Mega Man X5

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 3, 2021 10:06 AM

        This is a two player race and is starting now!

        • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 3, 2021 10:50 AM

          That was a cool race but holy cow Donkey Kong is trash lol.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 10:51 AM

      Now: Just Cause 3 Sky Fortress DLC — PC
      Next: Ratchet & Clank (2016)
      Then: Mega Man X5
      Soon: Dragon Age: Origins

      • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 3, 2021 11:48 AM

        Uh oh! That Just Cause run was so good. Hopefully they pick it back up.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 12:14 PM

      Now: Ratchet & Clank (2016) NG+ — PS4
      Next: Mega Man X5
      Then: Dragon Age: Origins
      Soon: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 12:59 PM

      Now: Mega Man X5 Any% — PS1
      Next: Dragon Age: Origins
      Then: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
      Soon: Diddy Kong Racing

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 3, 2021 1:04 PM

        This was upgraded to All Stages.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 1:58 PM

      Now: Dragon Age: Origins Any% — PC
      Next: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
      Then: Diddy Kong Racing
      Soon: Metroid: Zero Mission

      • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 3, 2021 2:45 PM

        I think twitch might be having issues again?

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 3:02 PM

      Now: Ori and the Will of the Wisps Main Quest Order Race — PC
      Next: Diddy Kong Racing
      Then: Metroid: Zero Mission
      Soon: Lightmatter

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 3, 2021 4:26 PM

        That was an amazing come from behind win!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 4:28 PM

      Now: Diddy Kong Racing 100% — N64
      Next: Metroid: Zero Mission
      Then: Lightmatter
      Soon: Pikmin 2

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 6:39 PM

      Now: Metroid: Zero Mission 9% normal — GBA
      Next: Lightmatter
      Then: Pikmin 2
      Soon: Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

      • BlackCat9 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 3, 2021 7:09 PM

        I wish this run wasn’t so choppy. :(

        • ConfusedUs legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 3, 2021 7:12 PM

          Ok so it’s not just me

          • DianeOfTheMoon legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 3, 2021 7:14 PM

            Yeah, I think his connection is terrible and he might be running on an emu?. :( It’s giving me a headache.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 8:08 PM

      NOW: Daily Recap - Sunday

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 8:19 PM

      Now: Lightmatter Any% NMG — PC
      Next: Pikmin 2
      Then: Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
      Soon: Otogi: Myth of Demons

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2021 9:21 PM

      Now: Pikmin 2 Pay Off Debt — Gamecube
      Next: Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
      Then: Otogi: Myth of Demons
      Soon: Ghostbusters

