Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 10.1.0 patch notes Sephiroth has been unleashed on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate world and the rest of the game's fighters have been rebalanced as part of the new 10.1.0 update.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is looking to end its year on a high note. For fans, that means the release of one of the most anticipated DLC characters in series history. Yes, Sephiroth is officially available to everyone with the release of the Ver. 10.1 patch. The update also means that it's that time again for fighters to be rebalanced.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 10.1 update is available now to all Nintendo Switch owners. The full patch notes have been uploaded to the Nintendo website, including all of the fighter adjustments, which look like this:

Fighter Move Change Fox Forward Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Increased attack range of the first attack to fourth attack. Fox Down Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Increased attack range. Luigi Dash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Zelda Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Increased final attack's range. Pichu Side Smash Attack Increased final attack's range. Younk Link Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times when using the move in the air. Toon Link Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times when using the move in the air. Olimar Up Special After throwing a Pikmin with a side smash attack or side special, if there are other Pikmin nearby when using up special, an air attack using a Pikmin will occur. Rosalina & Luma Forward Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Decreased the attack range above the skirt's hemline, and made it easier to continue with later attacks.

Increased final attack's range. Mii Gunner Up Throw Adjusted launch angle.

Increased attack range for the shot fired after the throw. Duck Hunt Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Decreased the time that an opponent can hitstun shuffle during the first and second attacks.

It's not a lot this time around, though some of those buffs to Fox's aerial attacks and Rosalina's forward air are interesting to note. And huzzah to Luigi getting his dash attack upgraded.

In a really cool touch, Sephiroth's arrival is also bringing along a few Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children easter eggs. That includes the Final Smash for Cloud's 2P/4P/6P/8P costumes (his Advent Children looks) being renamed into the Omnislash Ver. 5. It'll function the same as his normal Final Smash, but now it fits better into the Advent Children continuity.

If you're wondering why there's a ".1" for the fighter balance patch this time around, it's becaues Update 10.0 went live late last week and gave folks a chance to unlock Sephiroth early. Now that the early access window has lapsed, Final Fantasy 7's dreaded One-Winged Angel is now ready to terrorize anyone with Fighter Pass 2.

Best of luck to those ready to rain down destruction on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Sephiroth in the 10.1 update. That's not the end of Fighter Pass 2, so Shacknews will continue looking out for what's next in the Smash world. As we wait for that day to come, be sure to check out the latest Mii Fighter outfits, too.