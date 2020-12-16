How to find evidence - Cyberpunk 2077 Stuck trying to figure out how to find evidence during various world events in Cyberpunk 2077? Let us help.

As you explore the world of Cyberpunk 2077, you can come across multiple types of world events like Assaults in Progress, Hustles, and even some of the Gigs that you can take on from various Fixers in Night City. Some of these will require you to take out a group of enemies, while others might ask you to collect any evidence left behind. In this guide, we’ll break down how to find evidence, which should help you clear out those world events in record time.

How to find evidence - Cyberpunk 2077

Some of the assaults in progress that you come across in Cyberpunk 2077 will require you to find evidence after dealing with the bad guys situated around the location. Most of the time this evidence can be found inside of storage containers that are clearly marked, however, other instances might be a bit trickier to locate, making it hard to complete the world event.

Use your scanner to locate the containers or bodies with the evidence tied to them.

If you’re struggling to find the evidence, then try checking any storage containers or even bodies around the area. Many times the evidence you need to find can be found in the pockets of the enemies that you’ve killed, and can also include data shards that you need to read in order to complete the objective. Because of this, we recommend reading any data shards you come across during these open world events, just to remove the possibility of not picking up the evidence that you need to complete the crime.

Now that you understand the crime system a bit more and know how to find evidence, you can check out our guide on bounty hunting and even our article breaking down how to make money for those out there looking to pad their wallets. If you require more assistance, you can also head back out to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide, which includes a ton of useful content designed to help you get the most out of the game.