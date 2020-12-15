How to get more Street Cred - Cyberpunk 2077 Looking to increase your Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077? Here's what you need to do.

Street Cred is a type of currency in Cyberpunk 2077, however, instead of spending it like Eurodollars, you’re going to need to use it to gain access to new Cyberware and other items. If you’re looking at picking up a specific item or piece of Cyberware, but don’t have a high enough level, then you’re going to need to know how to get more Street Cred. Luckily, we can help.

How to get more Street Cred - Cyberpunk 2077

Street Cred is something you’ll amass as you make more of a name for yourself in Night City. Because this level locks certain items and Cyberware, knowing how to increase your Street Cred should be at the top of every player’s list.

Getting more Street Cred will unlock the opportunity for new items and Cyberware to be purchased.

There are a number of ways to earn more Street Cred, most of which you’ll come about just by playing through the game. The most obvious way is to play through the main storyline quests and complete the story. By doing these quests you’ll earn a good amount of Street Cred along the way.

If you don’t want to play through the story yet, or if you’re looking to reach a certain Street Cred level to unlock specific items or Cyberware, then you’re going to want to focus on things like Gigs, Side Jobs, Hustles, and other open-world encounters you can come across. These are usually a good way to make money too, so it’s always a good idea to make your rounds through the world in between missions. Many of the jobs will require you to wait a few in-game days before you can progress anyway, so you can just take that time to up your Street Cred and pad your wallet.

Now that you know how to get more Street Cred, you can head back over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide for even more useful information.