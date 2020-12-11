Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 11: The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards have wrapped up and, yes, the console makers are having big sales. But are the two major PC digital gaming storefronts. Both Steam and the Epic Games Store are hosting massive sales for many of the Game Awards nominees, past and present. That includes Among Us, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light on Steam and Watch Dogs: Legion, Mortal Shell, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on Epic.

However, do not sleep on Battle.net this weekend. Blizzard's storefront features the first major discount on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That's not only just in time for next week's Season 1 launch, but it's also coming at the start of a double XP weekend. Jump in and catch up while you can!

Elsewhere, the Humble Store is continuing its own Game Awards sale from last week, Green Man Gaming has some limited-time flash deals, GOG.com has a deal on Wasteland 3, and the Ubisoft Store would really, really like for you to play Hyper Scape.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Bethesda

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: Biped, Tower of Time, Steel Division: Normandy 44, Undead Horde, Lords of the Fallen GOTY Edition, For the King, Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The House of DaVinci, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker, Shadows Awakening, Human Fall Flat, Guns Gore & Cannoli 2, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Chasm, Stars End, Blood Bowl II, Earthlock, Saints Row IV, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, Felix the Reaper, and Lovecraft's Untold Stories. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. These activate on Steam and require VR devices.

GamersGate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-price game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code DEC17 to receive 17% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Overcooked 2 (w/Too Many Cooks + Surf 'N' Turf Pack DLCs), Children of Morta, One Step From Eden, The Beast Inside, Indivisible, Shining Resonance Refrain, Zwei: The Arges Adventure, Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection, Tabletop Playground, The Haunted Island: A Frog Detective Game, Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, Still There, Struggling, and Path of Giants. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 14 games. This offer is only available until January 1.

Pay $1 or more for Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition, Rain of Reflections: Chapter 1, and Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity. Pay more than the average $6.31 for Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Galactic Civilizations III, Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Expansion Pack, Galactic Civilizations III: Mega Events, and the Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Expansion. Pay $10 or more to also receive Stellaris: Galaxy Edition. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam