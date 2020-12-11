Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 11: The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards have wrapped up and, yes, the console makers are having big sales. But are the two major PC digital gaming storefronts. Both Steam and the Epic Games Store are hosting massive sales for many of the Game Awards nominees, past and present. That includes Among Us, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light on Steam and Watch Dogs: Legion, Mortal Shell, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on Epic.
However, do not sleep on Battle.net this weekend. Blizzard's storefront features the first major discount on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That's not only just in time for next week's Season 1 launch, but it's also coming at the start of a double XP weekend. Jump in and catch up while you can!
Elsewhere, the Humble Store is continuing its own Game Awards sale from last week, Green Man Gaming has some limited-time flash deals, GOG.com has a deal on Wasteland 3, and the Ubisoft Store would really, really like for you to play Hyper Scape.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Bethesda
- DOOM Eternal - $19.80 (67% off)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One - $15.99 (20% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $8.00 (80% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $8.00 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $16.00 (60% off)
- DOOM - $6.00 (70% off)
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $39.99 (33% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition - $69.99 (22% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - FREE until 12/17
- Tyranny - FREE until 12/17
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- The Game Awards Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $44.99 (25% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Shell - $20.99 (30% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $18.74 (25% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Desperadoes III - $29.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.24 (35% off)
- Disco Elysium - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.98 (70% off)
- Death Stranding - $35.99 (40% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $16.49 (45% off)
- What the Golf? - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's The Game Awards Sale.
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Phoenix Point: Year One Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: Biped, Tower of Time, Steel Division: Normandy 44, Undead Horde, Lords of the Fallen GOTY Edition, For the King, Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The House of DaVinci, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker, Shadows Awakening, Human Fall Flat, Guns Gore & Cannoli 2, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Chasm, Stars End, Blood Bowl II, Earthlock, Saints Row IV, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, Felix the Reaper, and Lovecraft's Untold Stories. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. These activate on Steam and require VR devices.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Maneater [Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.78 (47% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Shenmue III [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
GamersGate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-price game. Restrictions apply.
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [Steam] - $28.79 (28% off)
- Old School Musical [Steam]- $3.90 (70% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $3.00 (92% off)
GOG.com
- Wasteland 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw - $20.09 (33% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero - $19.99 (20% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Invisible Inc. - $4.99 (75% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve - $2.49 (75% off)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - $9.99 (50% off)
- Offworld Trading Company - $13.49 (55% off)
- Abzu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Control: Origins - $13.49 (55% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code DEC17 to receive 17% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [Steam] - $25.79 (36% off)
- Red Dead Online [Epic] - $4.75 (76% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $31.31 (48% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit [Origin] - $16.19 (46% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $11.69 (42% off)
- The Flame in the Flood [Steam] - $2.25 (85% off)
- Human Fall Flat [Steam] - $6.00 (60% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Overcooked 2 (w/Too Many Cooks + Surf 'N' Turf Pack DLCs), Children of Morta, One Step From Eden, The Beast Inside, Indivisible, Shining Resonance Refrain, Zwei: The Arges Adventure, Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection, Tabletop Playground, The Haunted Island: A Frog Detective Game, Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, Still There, Struggling, and Path of Giants. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 14 games. This offer is only available until January 1.
Pay $1 or more for Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition, Rain of Reflections: Chapter 1, and Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity. Pay more than the average $6.31 for Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Galactic Civilizations III, Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Expansion Pack, Galactic Civilizations III: Mega Events, and the Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Expansion. Pay $10 or more to also receive Stellaris: Galaxy Edition. These activate on Steam.
- The Game Awards Sale
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $34.78 (42% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $12.79 (60% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $34.78 (42% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Steam] - $20.08 (33% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $39.34 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's The Game Awards Sale.
- Hack & Slash Sale
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mordhau [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- F.E.A.R. Complete Pack [Steam] - $8.24 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Hack & Slash Sale.
- Tabletop Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tabletop Simulator [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dicey Dungeons [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 [Steam] - $8.74 (65% off)
- Cardpocalypse [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Tabletop Sale.
Origin
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $12.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield 1 Revolution - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 4 Premium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 3 Premium - $9.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York - $22.80 (62% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
Steam
- The Game Awards Sale
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $47.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tell Me Why - $20.09 (33% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crusader Kings III - $39.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gears Tactics - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $25.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Roki - $9.99 (50% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $18.74 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rez Infinite - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from Steam's The Game Awards Sale.
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Drake Hollow - $22.49 (25% off)
- Squad - $37.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/14 at 10AM PT)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Day of Infamy - $3.74 (75% off)
- Planet Zoo - $22.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $10.04 (33% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (32% off)
- Phoenix Point: Year One Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Last Epoch [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Samurai Gunn - $3.44 (77% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 11: The Game Awards 2020