Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 gameplay trailer premieres at The Game Awards Those tuning in to The Game Awards got a first look at the Season 1 Gameplay trailer for both Black Ops Cold War and the free-to-play Warzone.

Call of Duty was most certainly going to make its presence felt at The Game Awards this year. As the teams at Activision and Treyarch teased earlier in the week, the Geoff Keighley-hosted award show marked the first look at the Season 1 Gameplay Trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone. And it did indeed premiere just as the show got underway.

Activision and Treyarch had previously hoped to have Season 1 ready to roll on Friday, December 10, which would have put its deployment just hours after The Game Awards' conclusion. However, the teams decided to exercise caution and ultimately pushed Season 1 back a full week. It's being billed as the "largest free content drop in Black Ops history" with content set to deploy across both Black Ops Cold War and the free-to-play Warzone.

Look for new multiplayer maps, new multiplayer modes, 2v2 Gunfight, a new Fireteam map, new weapons, new Zombies modes, Season Challenges, and Seasonal Prestige to come to Black Ops Cold War. Meanwhile, Warzone will get a brand new map and game mode, as well as 30 base weapons from Black Ops Cold War and a revamped Gulag.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone's Season 1 will launch on Wednesday, December 16. In the meantime, you can jump into Black Ops Cold War this weekend for double XP.