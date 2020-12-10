New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Back 4 Blood brings the Left 4 Dead experience to The Game Awards

Left 4 Dead lives on as Back 4 Blood, a new co-op zombie-killing FPS developed by the same team.
Sam Chandler
6

There seems to be a slew of new zombie games each year, but none quite manage to capture the joy of the Left 4 Dead series, until now. Introducing Back 4 Blood: a brand new cooperative zombie-killing game that looks to tap directly into those Left 4 Dead roots, and there’s a good reason why, it’s developed by the same team: Turtle Rock Studios. Check out the trailer below.

The team behind Left 4 Dead have revealed Back 4 Blood, an entirely new IP that looks to take what was offered with Left 4 Dead to a whole new level. The game was originally revealed during The Game Awards 2020 on December 10. Not only were we treated to a trailer showcasing new types of zombies, but players also got to see gameplay!

Those that are interested in playing Back 4 Blood before its release date can sign up for the closed alpha which is scheduled to begin on December 17, 2020. To sign up, head over to the Back 4 Blood site and register your interest.

The game’s website indicates that there will be a cooperative story campaign, competitive multiplayer, as well as some horrifying new zombie types for players to fight. The gameplay trailer gave players a look at towering beasts, which basically make the old Left 4 Dead Tank look like a wimp.

Back 4 Blood is set to release on June 22, 2021. Stop by The Game Awards 2020 page for more announcements from the show.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 10, 2020 4:28 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Back 4 Blood brings the Left 4 Dead experience to The Game Awards

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 10, 2020 4:35 PM

      omg omg omg :O

      • G D mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 10, 2020 5:04 PM

        I'm so happy for you right now.

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 10, 2020 4:36 PM

      Bump https://i.imgur.com/TpELMRH.mp4

    • bill crystals mercury mega
      reply
      December 10, 2020 4:37 PM

      What is L4D going to be like not running on Source? I assume it's not because it looks so different (but still awesome). So excited!

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 10, 2020 5:15 PM

        I think I read that it's Unreal Engine 4.

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 10, 2020 5:19 PM

      So... this is just Left 4 Dead 3 right? I mean... c’mon... is there a certain reason why it isn’t being called Left 4 Dead 3? They’re back with Valve if I’m not mistaken, right? This is L4D3 in everything but name. Why?

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 10, 2020 5:25 PM

        OK well I don’t see Valve’s name anywhere on their site so I’m guessing this has nothing to do with Valve and after watching that game play trailer it shows. How disappointing.

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 10, 2020 5:23 PM

      Oh console, that's nice. About time.

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 10, 2020 7:36 PM

      Bump for night crew, also I will never make fun of Australians again

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 10, 2020 7:38 PM

        I cannot make that same promise

