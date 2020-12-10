Back 4 Blood brings the Left 4 Dead experience to The Game Awards Left 4 Dead lives on as Back 4 Blood, a new co-op zombie-killing FPS developed by the same team.

There seems to be a slew of new zombie games each year, but none quite manage to capture the joy of the Left 4 Dead series, until now. Introducing Back 4 Blood: a brand new cooperative zombie-killing game that looks to tap directly into those Left 4 Dead roots, and there’s a good reason why, it’s developed by the same team: Turtle Rock Studios. Check out the trailer below.

The team behind Left 4 Dead have revealed Back 4 Blood, an entirely new IP that looks to take what was offered with Left 4 Dead to a whole new level. The game was originally revealed during The Game Awards 2020 on December 10. Not only were we treated to a trailer showcasing new types of zombies, but players also got to see gameplay!

Those that are interested in playing Back 4 Blood before its release date can sign up for the closed alpha which is scheduled to begin on December 17, 2020. To sign up, head over to the Back 4 Blood site and register your interest.

The game’s website indicates that there will be a cooperative story campaign, competitive multiplayer, as well as some horrifying new zombie types for players to fight. The gameplay trailer gave players a look at towering beasts, which basically make the old Left 4 Dead Tank look like a wimp.

Back 4 Blood is set to release on June 22, 2021. Stop by The Game Awards 2020 page for more announcements from the show.