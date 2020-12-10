Can you change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077? Curious to know if you're stuck with that haircut the entire game or whether Cyberpunk 2077 lets you change your appearance? Here's the answer.

Not happy with the appearance settings you chose at the start of Cyberpunk 2077 or just looking to spice things up with a new haircut that better suits you later in the game? If you’re looking for information on how to change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 then we can help, though the answer might not be what you had hoped.

Can you change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077?

Make sure you're happy with V before you exit customization, because you can't go back.

Unfortunately, the short answer here is you can’t. The facial customization and haircut that you choose at the start of the game are what you’ll be using throughout the rest of the game. There are no in-game barbers or shops that you can visit to change things up, so if you’re unhappy with that haircut you selected, you might want to think about going ahead and restarting before you get in too deep.

While you can’t change your appearance at all, you can change your clothes. This can be done by purchasing new clothes or just by grabbing anything you have at your apartment. You can equip new clothing items in the Inventory Menu, so make sure you take a look and pick something that suits you and offers a nice bit of armor for those combat situations you’ll inevitably find yourself in.

It’s definitely disappointing to many that you can’t change your appearance. It’s possible that CD Projekt RED will add the feature in a future update, as they added a barber later on with free DLC in The Witcher 3. It seems silly to not be able to customize your character further, and we can only hope that CDPR feels the same way down the line.

