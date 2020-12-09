Enable nudity & remove censor - Cyberpunk 2077 Turn off the blur and censor in Cyberpunk 2077 to enable nudity, letting you customize your genitals.

Cyberpunk 2077 has quite overt nudity, provided that nudity is enabled. In the event nudity is disabled or the censor is on, players will not be able to customize V’s genitals. For those that want to enable nudity and the ability to fully customize your penis, vagina, and pubic hair, you’ll need to know how to disable the censor and the blur.

Enable nudity / Disable censor – Cyberpunk 2077

Anyone playing Cyberpunk 2077, whether on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5, will first need to ensure that the nudity censor is disabled. This little innocuous setting is what’s used to enable nudity, granting players access to full genital customization.

To disable the nudity censor, do the following:

Open the Settings Go to Gameplay Scroll to Miscellaneous Turn Nudity Censor to OFF

There is an option under Gameplay that allows you to remove the nudity censor in Cyberpunk 2077.

Once the Nudity Censor is turned off, nudity is enabled, allowing you to continue with the character creation. From here, you can select V’s genitals, whether it’s a penis, vagina, or no selection. You can also customize size, pubic hair style, and the color.

For those thinking that the console version was censored, that’s not so. This setting also exists on PC, which entirely prevents the player from fiddling with their junk.

In the event you still cannot enable nudity – or if this option does not work – it may be because of various account restrictions on your Xbox or PlayStation. It may be that you have a “child” account that prohibits this sort of content.

Now that you know how to enable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077 by disabling the nudity censor, you can get back to designing the V that best matches your imagination. Genital customization is but one tiny fraction of the overall character creation, so make sure you don’t spend too much time playing with your genitals, because there’s a whole world out there for you to explore. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough for a comprehensive collection of articles that will help you on your journey through Night City.