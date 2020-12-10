It Takes Two gets March release date at The Game Awards EA and Hazelight have teamed up for another co-op adventure. Viewers got a first look at It Takes Two during The Game Awards and also got a release date.

It's reached a point where it wouldn't be The Game Awards without some sort of Josef Fares presence. Fares has become something of a staple at the Geoff Keighley-hosted award show. This year, he's here to reveal more details about studio Hazelight's next effort, It Takes Two. Viewers got to check out more about the game during this year's Game Awards while also getting a release date.

Fares first revealed It Takes Two back in June. Like A Way Out before it, this game is a purely co-op experience, but this time, it's a platformer. Players will take on the roles of Cody and May, two humans who have been turned into dolls. To survive and escape their situation, they must work together to solve various puzzles and complete different tasks. The world they've come to inhabit is a bit of an odd one, filled with things like insect nightclubs, gangster squirrels, killer vacuum cleaners, and more. But if they can make it through all of these strange happenings, they just might become human again.

In an effort to get more people playing, anyone who buys It Takes Two will be able to invite a friend to jump into the game for free with EA's Friend Pass, which will work similarly to how it did in A Way Out. However, if you don't want to play online, that's totally fine, because couch co-op will be fully supported.

It Takes Two is the second game as part of EA's deal with Fares' Hazelight Studios. It's set to release on March 26, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $39.99. Next-gen versions of the game will also be available on the same date, so if you adopt the PS4 or Xbox One version, you'll receive its PS5/Xbox Series X counterpart at no extra charge.