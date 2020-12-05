New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - A/V Super Challenge 6

It's another week of the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020, and we're being joined by the Shacknews A/V team for another day of video game competition!
TJ Denzer
It’s Saturday, and you know the drill here at Shacknews. We won’t let a usual weekend go by without helping to stimulate the global economy. The government may still be floundering, but we’re hanging in there, bringing you great video game competition, and helping out some folks in the process through the holidays. This week, we’re joined again by the Shacknews A/V team for another gauntlet of games.

Please join us at around 1:05 p.m. PT / 4:05 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel as we go live with the sixth edition Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 A/V Super Challenge.

Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda for today.

  • We’ll be playing a gauntlet of video game tournaments that includes the following games.
    • Brawlhalla
    • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
    • Rocket League
  • Each tournament will be double elimination.
  • All participants are compensated equally. These tournaments are simply for bragging rights.
  • Currently Nevin holds the bragging rights, as well as the A/V Super Challenge championship.

We know we can’t stimulate the global economy alone, but it will never stop us from giving it our all. After all, we started the Stimulus Games when the COVID-19 pandemic struck down a number of other Shacknews Electronic Sports plans into which our awesome A/V team figured greatly. So with this in mind, join us in saying to heck with the virus (in a safe, non-dumb way), enjoy some good video game competitions, and let’s make the best of the situation while we wait for a day when it’s safe to get together again.

Check it out on Twitch as we go live with the Shacknews Stimulus Games A/V Super Challenge 6 shortly.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

