Watch the full World of Tanks Blitz North America Cup here The top World of Tanks Blitz players in North America are set to compete for $50,000 and you can watch all of the action here.

The top North American players in World of Tanks Blitz are about to collide. The North America portion of the Blitz Cup is set to kick off tonight and continue through Saturday. There's a lot of money on the line this weekend and there are more than a few places to check out the action.

The World of Tanks Blitz North American regional championship will begin tonight at 7PM PT/10PM ET. This will feature a Double Elimination, Best-of-5 format. The second and final day of competition will continue on Saturday, November 28 at 7PM PT/10PM ET. The second day will feature a Double Elimination, Best-of-7 and Best-of-9 format.

You can watch the full tournament either directly on YouTube or in the embed above. It should be noted, however, that there are drops available for World of Tanks Blitz players. In order to receive those drops, you must either watch the tournament from the in-game mobile client or directly from the World of Tanks Blitz website for at least 90 minutes. You cannot earn the drops if you watch the tournament on YouTube or through your Nintendo Switch.

Be sure to check out our tournament overview for more information on the prize pool, competitors, and viewer rewards.