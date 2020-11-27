World of Tanks Blitz North America Cup takes place this weekend The World of Tanks Blitz North American regional championship will take place this weekend. Here's everything you need to know.

The biggest World of Tanks Blitz tournament of the year is drawing near. The Blitz Cup 2020 regionals are set to welcome the top players in all of World of Tanks Blitz, as they compete for bragging rights and a share of a $50,000 USD prize pool. Asia, CIS, and Europe have had their turn and now it's time for North American to take the stage. Here's everything you need to know about the World of Tanks Blitz North America Cup.

The World of Tanks Blitz North American regional championship will run from November 27-28, 2020. It's the last of the four regional championships and a winner will be determined after the four best teams clash using top Tier X vehicles. The following four teams have prevailed in the preliminaries and will meet in the Blitz North America Cup tournament:

[RGN] REIGN

[_V_] SPEED

[GMA] One

[ISHTR] Genesis

Here's how the prizes will be allocated across the top four teams:

1st place - $25,000 and a unique clan logo

2nd place - $15,000 and a unique clan logo

3rd place - $7,000 and a unique clan logo

4th place - $3,000

The group stages will take place on Friday, November 27, which will feature a Double Elimination, Best-of-5 format. That will be followed by the finals on Saturday, November 28, which will feature a Double Elimination, Best-of-7 and Best-of-9 format. Both tournament days will have a 7PM PT start time.

Those who tune in can also earn rewards for their copy of World of Tanks Blitz. Simply watch 90 minutes of the tournament stream to receive an Epic Autumn Season Lockbox Key, Rare Free XP Boosters, a Rare permanent avatar, a certificate for x3 XP, a Premium Account, and a certificate for the Fan Zone Rare camouflage for vehicles of any Tier. Account rewards are not issued when viewing the tournament on YouTube or Nintendo Switch.

Be sure to bookmark the World of Tanks Blitz website so that you don't miss any of the Blitz North America Cup action.