PC gaming Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Monitors, mice, keyboards & games We've got ideas for games, mice, keyboards, monitors, and more!

Because gamers who enjoy playing on PC are often picky about their hardware and software purchases, it can be stressful trying to buy a gift for them. Therefore, Shacknews compiled this list of gifts that should suit the PC gamer in your life well. Don’t worry, though; we even have options if you’re just not ready to commit to a particular piece of hardware or software.

PC games

We play a lot of PC games at Shacknews, so instead of listing a bunch here, I’m just going to link you to our best PC games of 2020 list. The thing is, buying a PC game as a gift can be difficult, so you might want to consider one of our next two options, the Amazon gift card, or the Steam gift card.

Amazon gift card

Look, if you simply don’t believe you can buy a good gift for the PC gamer in your life without asking them directly for a list, an Amazon gift card is solid option, so we’re giving you an easy way out right off the hop. I have built several PCs buying from Amazon, and most products listed in this guide can be bought there. Hook up the PC gamer in your life with an Amazon gift card and you’re probably good to go.

Steam gift card

Almost every PC gamers knows what Steam is and has it installed on their system. Steam is a platform that players can buy and launch PC games from. If you don’t know which games the person on your list has or likes, a Steam gift card a great option. Steam is free to install, so even if they don’t have it, you can’t go wrong.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse

If the PC gamer in your life has said they need a new mouse, there are lots of fantastic options to choose from. Provided they didn’t list a specific manufacturer, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is a good bet. Our own TJ Denzer reviewed this mouse not long ago, praising its lightweight design and non-existent drag on movement.

SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless gaming mouse

Another mouse option for those that want to go wireless. Just check that the PC gamer in your life is good with that, as we’re a finicky bunch. I would never go wireless but have friends that are all wireless. If you know wireless is an option, read our SteelSeries Rival 3 review, and consider picking this up if you think it’s a fit.

Anda Seat Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair

We’re going big here with the Anda Seat Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair. I reviewed this chair personally, and I’m still sitting in it today as I write this gift guide. This chair won’t be cheap, but it’s a can’t miss option for the PC gamer in your life that’s sitting on an old chair held together by duct tape. The Anda Seat Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair is sturdy, aesthetically pleasing, and provides fantastic support for your back and neck. Do your own research, obviously, but put some consideration into this chair.

Secretlab Alliance TITAN gaming chair

If the person you’re buying for is a WoW fan and needs a new chair, look no further. Our very own Greg Burke is using this chair as his permanent office and gaming chair. If WoW isn’t the game for the person you’re shopping for, Secretlab has quite a few options, and something is bound to catch their interest.

Glorious GMMK keyboard

When Shacknews Tech Editor, Chris Jarrard, gives a product a high review score, it means it’s good. He isn’t the easiest person to impress when it comes to hardware. He loved the Glorious GMMK keyboard, though, so if it’s a keyboard you seek as a gift, this wouldn’t be a bad option.

SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical

There’s no higher recommendation than when you’re using an actual product, which is what I’m doing now as I assemble this gift guide. A year later, I’m still using the SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical keyboard, and I had a lot of good things to say in my review. Being able to adjust the actuation is something that I think a lot PC gamers will appreciate, since we all have our own individual preferences.

SAMSUNG 32-inch Odyssey G7

If you’re looking for a new monitor and you’re hoping to be the coolest gift giver around over the holidays, the SAMSUNG 32-inch Odyssey G7 will skyrocket you to the top of the list. This 32” giant can display at up to 2560x1440 (2K) resolution and features a 240 Hz refresh rate. This means you can get up to 240 frames per second while gaming (assuming you have the hardware to reach that level), and frames are hugely important to gamers.

Pixio PX277 Prime 27 inch

The Pixio PX277 Prime 27-inch monitor is another good option for the PC gamer on your list. It also has support for 2560x1440 (2K) and has a more than enough refresh rate of 165 Hz. I’d say 27 inches is more than enough for a gaming monitor in most cases, so this could be an option if you’re looking to get your giftee a great monitor for less than the price of a vacation.

GeForce RTX 3090

The GeForce RTX 3090 GPU (video card) is the top of the mountain in terms of gifts. However, they are nearly impossible to find right now, and you best be sure that the card will work with the system you’re buying it for. If you want to be someone’s favorite friend or relative, the GeForce RTX 3090 is the way to go, but NVIDIA also has a few lighter options to consider. Just be 100 percent sure this gift is going to work with the system it’s being purchased for and know going in that there’s a slim to no chance you’ll be able to find one to buy.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

If GeForce is Bugs Bunny, AMD is Elmer Fudd. This is another fantastic option if you’re shopping for GPUs (video cards) as a gift. However, they are almost certainly out of stock everywhere, including the AMD site, and this is another product you must be sure will work with your system before you buy it. In fact, I would go so far as to say do not buy a GPU for someone unless the specifically requested one. This would be the equivalent of ripping out someone’s kitchen and build them a new one without consulting them first.

SteelSeries QcK Prism

Last, but certainly not least, the SteelSeries QcK Prism is a fantastic buy for the PC gamer on your list. These desktop mousepads cover your entire desk, feature RGB lighting, and take your gaming setup to the next level. Just be sure that you buy a SteelSeries QcK Prism that fits, so do some measuring before you buy. But, if you’re afraid of buying something that might not work, there’s no fear of that here.

That'll do it for our PC Holiday Gift Guide 2020. Be sure to visit our video game Holiday Gift Guide 2020 for more ideas.