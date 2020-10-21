Anda Seat Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair review: That's the spot

When the fabric started to fray and tear on my five-year old office chair, I knew it was time to try my luck at something else. The opportunity to check out the Anda Seat Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair presented itself and I was all in, albeit a tad nervous. Getting a new chair can be stressful given you just don’t know how it’ll feel until you try it. Thankfully, the Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair is an upgrade over my old chair in almost every way.

Out of the box

The Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair came in a large box, which is to be expected when you’re dealing with a chair. It was simple to assemble and that’s coming from a guy who isn’t a huge fan of building furniture. Assembly required no tools of my own and didn’t see me having to take any breaks. It was easy as far as furniture building goes, and within 30 minutes I had a fully assembled and functional chair.

The Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair is designed for people between 5’9” and 6’9”, with the maximum height being 7’1”. It’s recommended for people over 176 lbs and no more than 441 lbs. At 5’9”, I cut it close, but was well within all the weight recommendations.

The Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair is impressive to look at when assembled. It’s grey and orange and covered with PVC leather. There are two memory foam pillows, one for your neck and one for lumbar support. The base is solid, and the high back is welcome after spending a few years on a chair with a slightly lower back that I couldn’t rest my head against. The angle of the back can be adjusted and reclined, the arms move up and down, and can be turned slightly left or right at an angle to adjust to a comfortable position, and the chair itself can be adjusted to fit the height of the user. There’s even a lever for leisure mode, which will swap between the ability to recline or a locked back for better support.

Take a seat

It took me about 30 seconds to decide that the Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair was at least a more modern design if not an outright upgrade from my old chair. I assumed that I wouldn’t want the neck and lumbar pillows, but when seated properly they fit perfectly with my form and allow me to lean into the back of the chair without bad posture. The lumbar support means a lot to me, as I suffered a terrible injury to my back a decade ago and struggle with pain and mobility. If a chair doesn’t provide proper support to my butt and lower back, I can outright collapse if I stand up quickly. The Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair provides the best support and comfort I’ve had in quite some time, which is essential for someone who works from home and spends hours sitting each day.

My only issues with the chair are the PVC leather and the slightly raised sides to the seat. The leather feels nice to touch, but after even an hour of use your legs can stick to it if you’re wearing shorts, which I’m a big fan of even as colder months approach. The seat’s raised sides are also a bit of an annoyance for me. I’ve got a large frame, so when I sit, I feel the sides slightly pressing into my thighs. There’s no pain or real discomfort, but I notice it’s there.

Get comfy

The Anda Seat Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair is an excellent option for anyone who is looking for the perfect chair for both office use and gaming. With simple assembly and easy transitions from one position to the next, I’m able to seamlessly swap between upright and professional to laid back and relaxed depending on the situation. The chair always feels sturdy, even when reclined, and the lumbar support is heavenly for someone with lower-back pain. Those in the market for a new chair for the home office should take a close look at the Anda Seat Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair.

This review is based on a sample provided by the manufacturer. The Anda Seat Fnatic Edition Gaming Chair is available now for $599 USD.