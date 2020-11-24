Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale free holiday update features casual mode & more Resolution Games has rolled out a free holiday update with all of the trimmings, new ingredients and challenges, and a chill and relaxed casual mode.

When it comes to the kitchen, Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale is quite the VR cooking experience, but it can certainly be hectic. With the holidays here, Resolution Games figures players could probably ease off the throttle and take their time. In a new, free update full of holiday theming, A Sandwich Tale has received new characters, environments, ingredients, and a far more relaxed casual mode to let players take their time and cook at their own pace.

Resolution Games rolled out Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale’s new holiday update with a freshly cooked trailer on the studio’s YouTube channel and a press release to go with it on November 24, 2020. As of November 24, players can download the free update that gives them access to a casual mode that will allow them to enjoy the kitchens of Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale without the breakneck competitive pace of the game’s usual modes. There are also a ton of holiday trimmings, including new ingredients like turkey, candy canes, gingerbread, and mashed potatoes, new customers like a polar bear Santa, a frosty holiday environment, and further surprises to discover.

According to Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale producer Gustav Stenmark, the casual mode was a priority inclusion in this particular update to the game.

“Our players have had great fun whipping up meals in a frenzy with their friends to feed a hungry forest, but we’ve also heard the demand for a more relaxed, slower-paced mode that could help introduce friends and younger players to Cook-Out for the first time,” Stenmark explained. “Today’s free update is our way of delivering on that request; consider it a stocking stuffer from the friendly cooks in the Resolution Games kitchen.”

As such, it might be a better time than ever to jump into Cook-Out and explore what the game has to offer, taking its features and mechanics at your own pace before dipping into the more fast-paced and challenging modes of the game.

