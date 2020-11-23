EPOS partners with esports orgs to deliver Masterclass livestream series in January With the purchase of certain GSP headsets, players can gain access to Masterclasses featuring various esports orgs with focus on CSGO, League of Legends, and more.

Esports continues to be a driving force in the world of gaming, and so too does the desire to figure out how to get into the space. There are plenty of avenues to hone your skill and study esports in the world today, and gaming audio company EPOS is offering an avenue of its own. They've announced the Esports Masterclasses livestream series in partnership with Cloud9, BLAST, North, SK Gaming and League of Legends’ LCS and OPL leagues, which will be accessible in January 2021 with the purchase of certain EPOS GSP headsets.

The EPOS Esports Masterclasses series was announced on the audio company’s website on November 23, 2020. From November 23 to December 31, 2020, customers can purchase Sennheiser GSP 300 Series, GSP 500 Series, or GSP 600 Series headsets to gain exclusive access to the EPOS Masterclasses livestreams in January. It will be a series of four classes including one on pro tips and strategies for CSGO, a similar class for League of Legends, a look inside pro training, lifestyle, and breaking into the competitive scene, and a look at both the future of esports and professional understanding of esports casting.

By purchasing a qualifying headset such as the Sennheiser GSP 300 seen above before December 31, you'll gain exclusive access to the EPOS Masterclasses livestreams in January 2021.

Professionals from esports organizations and competitive scenes including Cloud9, BLAST, North, SK Gaming and League of Legends’ LCS and OPL leagues will be leading each of the Masterclasses with longtime CSGO and FACEIT esports personality Freya Spiers hosting. The classes are set to take place in January and will come at the following times.

Masterclass 1: Clutch Aces like a Pro (CSGO) - January 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Masterclass 2: Crush your opponents in Summoners Rift (League of Legends) - January 9, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. PT

Masterclass 3: The secret to their success (pro lifestyles & training) - January 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Masterclass 4: Diving deep into the esports scene (casting & esports futures) - January 19, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. PT

If you’re in the market for a good headset and curious about aspects of esports gameplay and business, it may very well be worth your attention to check out the EPOS gaming headsets between now and December 31 if you want to get in on the esports Masterclasses in January. Want to see what we thought about the EPOS products? Check out our reviews of headsets like the Sennheiser GSP 300, Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless, GSP 602 EPOS | Sennheiser, and Sennheiser GSP 670.