Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack to feature tracks from Grimes, RTJ, and more Cruising around Night City is sure to be a pleasure with the soundtrack CD Projekt RED has secured for its upcoming RPG.

Like any AAA game worth its salt, Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a curated soundtrack of licensed tunes. While some details on the tracks available have been leaking out in recent weeks, publisher CD Projekt RED itself has now confirmed the full tracklist players can expect to blast from their speakers and headphones when the game arrives on December 10.

The full soundtrack for Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive in two releases. Cyberpunk 2077: Radio Volume 1 arrives on December 11 and the follow up Cyberpunk 2077: Radio Volume 2 will arrive on December 18. The tracklisting for each volume is as follows:

Radio Volume 1:

Run the Jewels (Yankee and the Brave): “No Save Point” SOPHIE / Shygirl (Clockwork Venus): “BM” Le Destroy (The Bait): “Kill Kill” Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna): “Metamorphosis” Konrad Oldmoney (7 Facas): “Dinero” [ft. Cerbeus] Deadly Hunta / Maro Music (Footage Missing): “When It’s War’ The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts): “Night City Aliens” Converge (Shattered Void): “I Won’t Let You Go” Aligns (Rubicones): “Friday Night Fire Fight” Tomb Mold (Bacillus): “Adaptive Manipulator” Deafkids (Tainted Overlord): “Selva Pulsátil”

Radio Volume 2:

Namakopuri (Us Cracks): “PonPon Shit” Grimes (Lizzy Wizzy): “Delicate Weapon” Rat Boy (IBDY): “Who’s Ready for Tomorrow” HEALTH (Window Weather): “Major Crimes” Rosa Walton (Hallie Coggins): “I Really Want to Stay at Your House” Nina Kraviz (Bara Nova): “Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today” Raney Shockne (Point Break Candy): “Hole in the Sun” [f. COS and Conway] Gazelle Twin (Trash Generation): “History” Poloz (Tinnitus): “On My Way to Hell”

Just last week, hip hop supergroup Run the Jewels officially released their track No Save Point, giving fans a taste of new music and a tease of the vibe that Night City will bring.