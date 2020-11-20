Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 20: Marvel's Avengers 50% off on Steam

Black Friday sales are starting up at various retailers across the PC gaming space. Right now, you can check out early deals from Green Man Gaming, as well as full Black Friday sales from the Humble Store, Fanatical, Origin, and the Ubisoft Store. And the Ubisoft Store has the first major discount on Watch Dogs: Legion, in case you're looking to get started on that.
You know who doesn't have Black Friday sales up yet? Steam and Epic. They'll likely have their big sales ready to go in the next week, but Valve's storefront does want to give you a little bit something for the weekend. They have the first major discount on Marvel's Avengers, so be sure to grab that. Sure, the player count is in the toilet at the moment, but they still have worthwhile DLC on the way. If nobody else wants to play next year's Future Imperfect storyline, I'll get on that, man.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Elite Dangerous - FREE until 11/26
- The World Next Door - FREE until 11/26
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Iron Harvest - $39.99 (20% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: DiRT Rally 2.0, Streets of Rogue, GRiD Ultimate Edition, Insomnia: The Ark, Creature in the Well, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Metro 2033 Redux, Low Magic Age, Aeon's End, Kunai, Vambrace: Cold Soul, Lethal League Blaze, Guacamelee 2, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, Railway Empire, NASCAR Heat 3, Tropico 5, GRIP: Combat Racing, Urban Empire, and Pure Farming 2018. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. These activate on Steam and require VR devices.
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $13.59 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $23.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered [Origin] - $20.39 (32% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $11.19 (72% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $32.39 (46% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Shenmue III [Steam] - $15.99 (68% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $30.99 (69% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $4.39 (89% off)
- Rage 2 - $15.59 (74% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $4.39 (76% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $15.59 (74% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Bundle [Steam] - $22.39 (77% off)
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $21.99 (78% off)
- Greedfall [Steam] - $23.49 (53% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.39 (81% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.19 (78% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Trials Rising [UPlay] - $5.49 (78% off)
- Murder by Numbers [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $10.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Torchlight I & II Pack [Steam] - $2.99 (91% off)
- Baldur's Gate: The Complete Saga [Steam] - $28.09 (66% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $3.33 (83% off)
- Fanatical is kicking off its big sale this weekend and adding to it with daily flash deals! Check out everything featured in the Fanatical Black Friday Sale.
GamersGate
- DOOM Eternal - $19.80 (67% off)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders - $13.20 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $20.88 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $4.55 (77% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $29.37 (71% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Greedfall [Steam] - $23.50 (53% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $8.00 (80% of)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.60 (67% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $3.00 (92% off)
GOG.com
Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!
- Shenmue III - $16.99 (66% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete - $14.99 (40% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- Monster Train - $18.74 (25% off)
- Frostpunk - $10.19 (66% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $10.49 (65% off)
- This War of Mine Final Cut - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Northgard - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $5.99 (85% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $5.99 (60% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $8.74 (65% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ticket to Ride - $3.99 (60% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - $4.99 (90% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $21.60 (64% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.60 (78% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.80 (67% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep [Steam] - $11.25 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders - $13.18 (67% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $33.11 (45% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor - $19.80 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $4.41 (89% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $44.00 (56% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $31.68 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $13.20 (78% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.40 (78% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.40 (78% off)
- Green Man Gaming is warming up for its big Black Friday Sale. Check out all of the deals and discounts in the Green Man Gaming Black Friday Early Deals.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Yakuza Kiwami 2, Darksiders III, Imperator Rome Deluxe Edition, Crying Suns, Darksburg, Little Misfortune, Smile for Me, Darkwood, TSIOQUE, Rover Mechanic Simulator, Youropa, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before December 4.
Pay $1 or more for A-Tech Cybernetic, Archangel: Hellfire Fully Loaded, and Killing Floor Incursion. Pay more than the average $15.93 for I Expect You To Die and Creed: Rise to Glory. Pay $10 or more to also receive Raw Data. Pay $17 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Zero Caliber VR. These activate on Steam and a VR device is required.
Or Pay $1 or more for Out There: Omega Edition and Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove. Pay more than the average $7.93 for SUPERHOT, Moonlighter, and CHUCHEL Cherry Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive A Hat in Time, Coffee Talk, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, and Necronator: Dead Wrong. These activate on Steam.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition [Rockstar] - $17.59 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $44.98 (25% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Steam] - $22.48 (25% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (84% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Project CARS 3 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Shenmue III [Epic] - $16.99 (66% off)
- PGA 2K21 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Exit the Gungeon [Steam] - $6.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $26.99 (40% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $39.34 (67% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Greedfall [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Them's Fightin' Herds [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Humble Store's Fall Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
- Activision
- Take Two Interactive
- Bethesda
- Ubisoft
- CD Projekt RED
- Capcom
- Bandai Namco
- WB Games
- Deep Silver
- Rockstar Games
- Frontier Developments
- Focus Home Interactive
- Humble Games
- Paradox Interactive
- Private Division
- Codemasters
- Rebellion Interactive
- Team17 Ltd
- Devolver Digital
- Techland
- THQ Nordic
- Raw Fury
- Idea Factory
- Kasedo Games
- NIS America
Origin
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $12.99 (35% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $35.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 21 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (85% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $5.99 (70% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $8.99 (80% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $5.99 (70% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - $6.99 (67% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- There's much more on sale for the holiday! Check out everything featured in the Origin Black Friday 2020 Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Buy Watch Dogs: Legion and receive another game for an extra 20% off! Restrictions apply.
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $30.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $15.00 (75% off)
- UNO Ultimate Edition - $6.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Ezio Auditore Pack - $17.40 (71% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- There's a lot more to find as Ubisoft puts its full catalog on sale! Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Black Friday 2020 Sale.
Steam
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer™ Remastered Collection - $12.99 (35% off)
- Shenmue III - $16.99 (66% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.76 (60% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.50 (75% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $5.99 (70% off)
- House Flipper - $9.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 20: Marvel's Avengers 50% off on Steam