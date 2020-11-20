Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 20: Marvel's Avengers 50% off on Steam

Black Friday sales are starting up at various retailers across the PC gaming space. Right now, you can check out early deals from Green Man Gaming, as well as full Black Friday sales from the Humble Store, Fanatical, Origin, and the Ubisoft Store. And the Ubisoft Store has the first major discount on Watch Dogs: Legion, in case you're looking to get started on that.

You know who doesn't have Black Friday sales up yet? Steam and Epic. They'll likely have their big sales ready to go in the next week, but Valve's storefront does want to give you a little bit something for the weekend. They have the first major discount on Marvel's Avengers, so be sure to grab that. Sure, the player count is in the toilet at the moment, but they still have worthwhile DLC on the way. If nobody else wants to play next year's Future Imperfect storyline, I'll get on that, man.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: DiRT Rally 2.0, Streets of Rogue, GRiD Ultimate Edition, Insomnia: The Ark, Creature in the Well, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Metro 2033 Redux, Low Magic Age, Aeon's End, Kunai, Vambrace: Cold Soul, Lethal League Blaze, Guacamelee 2, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, Railway Empire, NASCAR Heat 3, Tropico 5, GRIP: Combat Racing, Urban Empire, and Pure Farming 2018. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. These activate on Steam and require VR devices.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Yakuza Kiwami 2, Darksiders III, Imperator Rome Deluxe Edition, Crying Suns, Darksburg, Little Misfortune, Smile for Me, Darkwood, TSIOQUE, Rover Mechanic Simulator, Youropa, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before December 4.

Pay $1 or more for A-Tech Cybernetic, Archangel: Hellfire Fully Loaded, and Killing Floor Incursion. Pay more than the average $15.93 for I Expect You To Die and Creed: Rise to Glory. Pay $10 or more to also receive Raw Data. Pay $17 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Zero Caliber VR. These activate on Steam and a VR device is required.

Or Pay $1 or more for Out There: Omega Edition and Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove. Pay more than the average $7.93 for SUPERHOT, Moonlighter, and CHUCHEL Cherry Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive A Hat in Time, Coffee Talk, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, and Necronator: Dead Wrong. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Buy Watch Dogs: Legion and receive another game for an extra 20% off! Restrictions apply.

Steam