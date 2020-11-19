New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kate Bishop story and gameplay details for Marvel's Avengers

Crystal Dynamics details Kate Bishop in a recently released War Table video.
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel’s Avengers launched back in September, telling a brand new story in the world of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The game also featured a loot-based online mode, meant to live on as a live-service. To keep players engaged, developer Crystal Dynamics will add new playable characters that also add to the game’s story. Kate Bishop is set to be the first DLC character, and new information about her has been revealed in the latest War Table video. 

War Table’s work as a direct communication line from Crystal Dynamics to fans of Marvel’s Avengers. In the latest video, we learn all about Kate Bishop, the archer and protege of Hawkeye. On a mission to rescue her mentor, Kate Bishop will take on AIM and travel through reality. Her story chapter will introduce new characters, locations, and enemies. It will also set the stage for Hawkeye’s entrance as the game’s second DLC character.

During the War Table, we also get to see how Kate Bishop plays in combat. One of the best parts about Marvel’s Avengers is how each hero feels unique from one another, particularly in combat. This is something we talked about in our Shacknews review, and is one of the best parts of the game. As expected, Kate’s moveset revolves around her bow, piercing enemies from a distance while using it as a blunt object up close. What wasn’t expected, however, is Kate Bishop’s ability to teleport. Likely explained by her reality-jumping antics in the story, we see Kate teleport around the battlefield similar to Nightcrawler, striking enemies down with ease.

Kate Bishop and her new story chapter will arrive in Marvel’s Avengers on December 8 at no additional charge. Hopefully, the new content will be enough to reel players back in, as Marvel’s Avengers has struggled to maintain a consistent player base recently. For more on Marvel’s Avengers, stay with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

