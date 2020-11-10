New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel's Avengers player count dips below 400 concurrents on Steam

Marvel's Avengers continues to struggle to garner a large audience as we march into the Holiday season.
Donovan Erskine
6

While Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers received acclaim for its original story, it’s failed to capture audiences with its multiplayer component. Even before launch, there were concerns with its live service model, and those issues have troubled the game following its release. Marvel’s Avengers has teetered around the 1,000 concurrent player mark on Steam, often dipping into the triple digits. This week, the game hit an all-time low of less than 400 concurrent players.

This stat was first spotted and reported on November 10 by Forbes. Using Steam Charts, a third party tracker, we can see how many users are actively playing Marvel’s Avengers, as well as recent peaks. The numbers range between 500-1,000 active players, but recently plummeted all the way to 364, a record low for the two-month old game. It’s a concerningly low number of players for a game that just launched in September, especially when a large component of that game is a live service online mode meant to last for years. 

There’s a lot of finger-pointing that can be done when trying to explain Marvel’s Avengers’ player count issue. Many blame publisher Square Enix for trying to shoehorn in a mode that would liken the game to Destiny 2 or Warframe, while others criticize Marvel’s Avengers for its sheer lack of content. Crystal Dynamics addressed these concerns a few weeks back when they announced free items and currency coming for players, as well as detailing the next major content drop. 

With all of the major holiday releases starting to drop, the road ahead will only get more and more rough for Marvel’s Avengers. The game was originally set to get its next-gen release this month, but that was recently delayed to 2021. For further updates on Marvel’s Avengers, stay with us here on Shacknews.

