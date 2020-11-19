Sigurd's Strikes - Get the best ending in Assassin's Creed Valhalla Learn how to get the best ending in Assassin's Creed Valhalla by learning the best choices to make and how to avoid Sigurd's Strikes.

There are a couple of different endings available to players when they complete the story in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The ending that you get will depend on a set of choices that you can make throughout the game, and getting three of more of those choices, or Sigurd’s Strikes, wrong will determine which ending you get. In this guide, we’ll break down the choices, what the Sigurd’s Strikes are, and how to get the best ending.

There are five primary choices that will help determine the ending that you receive in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. These choices are spread throughout the game, and you’ll come across them during pivotal moments of the main storyline. If you get three of these decisions wrong, then you’ll unlock the worst ending. Because of this, you’ll want to make the right choice as often as you can. Luckily for you, we’ve broken them down below so you don’t have to worry about making a mistake.

Of course, this post continues spoilers. Stop reading if you’d rather retain the surprises that await you.

Choice 1 - Treasure

During the prologue, after taking down Kjotve, players will have a choice to make. Will they take the treasures and resources taken from Kjotve’s fortress and take it with them to England or will they leave it behind for King Styrbjorn and his people? Choose to leave the treasure behind and you’ll score your first bit of good favor with Sigurd.

The choices you need to make pop up without warning in dialogue and quests.

Choice 2 - Turn down Randvi

Yup, you read that correctly. Sigurd’s wife, Randvi has the hots for Eivor and that can make things really complicated. If you want to maintain the option for that best ending, then you’re going to want to turn down Randvi’s approaches during Taken for Granted, a quest that appears after going over to England.

Choice 3 - Keep your cool

Later in the game players will find themselves face to face with both Basim and Sigurd in an argument. During the conversation you’ll have the opportunity to escalate the argument. Instead, choose the Enough of this or Take a breath options to calm the situation down a bit. Sigurd will appreciate it and you won’t earn any strikes against that perfect ending.

Choice 4 - Respect

If you’re anything like we are, then Dag has probably been wearing on you throughout the story. Unfortunately, all that comes to an exploding climax in A Brewing Storm. During this quest, Eivor and Dag go head to head in battle. After defeating the Viking warrior, you’ll need to choose whether to Give Dag his axe or to leave it lying on the ground where it is. If you choose to give the axe to Dag, you’ll pay one final respect to the warrior that has fought alongside you for most of the story. Sure, he might have been annoying at times, but he was still a Viking warrior.

Choice 5 - Support your brother

The final choice comes later. During an argument, Sigurd will look to Eivor for her support. Eivor will need to choose to support her brother over the two Ravensthrope NPCs that are pushing against him.

There are other choices that will pop up during the game that can help dictate whether you recruit certain NPCs or not, like the Stench of Treachery questline, but these are the primary choices that players will have to worry about when it comes to getting the best ending. Remember that getting three strikes with Sigurd will cause him to leave England behind, giving players the worst ending.

Now that you know how to complete all of Sigurd’s strikes and get the best ending, head over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide for even more Viking tips and info.