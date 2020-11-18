Far Cry 6 release date set for May 2021, according to the Xbox Store listing Microsoft may have spilled the beans on when we can expect Far Cry 6 to launch via its Xbox Store pre-order pages for the game.

Keeping information under wraps in the video game world is a tough job. We see groups try and fall short of success nearly every week, sometimes multiple times. It looks like such is also the case with Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6. The open world first-person shooter didn’t have a launch date just yet, but it would appear that the Xbox Store may have given us a solid idea of when to expect it if its pre-order pages are to be believed.

The date listing for Far Cry 6 on Microsoft’s store front was noticed recently, as reported by video game pricing and leak Twitter Wario64. The release date for Far Cry 6 doesn’t appear if you’re on the normal pages for the game from the Xbox Store. However, click through the buying and pre-order options, you get a new pre-order page for Far Cry 6, which claims the release date will be May 25, 2021. It’s unknown at this time if it’s the actual launch date for the game as neither Ubisoft or Xbox have officially confirmed it.

May 25 may very well have been a placeholder that got left in the date slot somewhere on the Microsoft pages for too long without anyone noticing. It could also be a tentative release date that was waiting on confirmation. Then again, it could also just be the release date for the game, simple as that. That last one is doubtful though, considering there was talk of a delay of both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Quarantine as far back as 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no way of knowing until official sources chime in on the matter and make an announcement, but until then, it looks like we might be able to look closely at late May 2021 for news of Far Cry 6.

As we await further confirmation on the May 25 release date for Far Cry 6, stay tuned to Shacknews for further details and updates on the game.