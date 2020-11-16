How to start The Legend of Beowulf quest - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Learn how to start The Legend of Beowulf quest in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Players who picked up the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass will also get access to a special questline called The Legend of Beowulf. The quest can be access fairly early in the game, though it might not be immediately apparent to players. That’s why we’ve put together this guide which will teach would-be Viking warriors how to start the Legend of Beowulf quest and explore this epic tale.

How to start The Legend of Beowulf quest

Players will only be start The Legend of Beowulf after they have completed the main story quests in Norway and traveled to England. This can take anywhere from 4-9 hours, or more, depending on how much exploring they do in that first area.

Sunniva's letter details the monster that you'll hunt in The Legend of Beowulf quest.

Upon reaching England, players will need to complete a series of starter quests that task them with raiding a monastery and building the forge for Gunnar in the Vikings’ new settlement, Ravensthorpe. Once this is done, players can speak with Sigurd and they’ll receive Eivor’s room.

Eivor’s room is a good place because players can check the status of the settlement, rest, and receive letters from their allies around the game world. After a short while, players can return to Eivor’s room and a letter from Sunniva will bring news of a monster ravaging the livestock in East Anglia. This is the first part of the quest, and players will want to head to the location we’ve pinpointed on the map below to actually start the quest.

Head to East Anglia to start The Legend of Beowulf quest after receiving Sunniva's letter.

While players can head directly into the quest after reaching Ravensthorpe, it is highly recommended that they spend some time leveling up a bit more. While having a power level of 20-30 will allow them to fight in the enemies in East Anglia, being a bit higher will make it much easier to deal with the threats that players have to face. We also recommend gathering some new gear and upgrading it before facing off against the enemies in East Anglia.

