All gear locations - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Unlike other RPGs, finding new gear and weapons in Assassin's Creed Valhalla isn’t as simple as killing an enemy and taking it off of them. Instead, players will need to explore the world and discover specific gear locations. Luckily, we’ve taken the guesswork out of it and you’ll find a breakdown of every gear location in the game below.

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, player gear is broken down based on three different sets. Using multiple pieces from a set will reward you with a bonus, which can range from extra damage to more health, and so on down the list. To help make finding and completing these sets easier, we have broken down each guide based on the armor set that it belongs to. Because of this, you may see some armor pieces that you cannot acquire until later on in the story. Don't worry, though, we'll be sure to include the region that you can find it in as well.

This guide is a constant work in progress and will evolve over the coming days as we locate new gear pieces and update with their location. Make sure to check back often for updates.

Raven Gear Set

War Hammer

Found in Rygjafylke, the War Hammer is a piece of the Raven set. This gear piece’s location can be found in the Marauder’s Den that is located in the center of the landmass where you take down Nottfall during the main story mission. It’s the first gear piece you can grab as you play through the story. Simply head directly west from Nottfall, and you should come across the camp among the trees and rocks.

This particular item can be grabbed from a chest that is positioned on a hanging platform near the center of the camp. You can jump to it from the main house in the camp.

Yngling Seax

The next piece of gear can also be found in Rygjafylke along the southwestern edge of the landmass where you obtained the War Hammer. Look for a large village called Eikundarsund. This is an area that you can raid, making that the easiest way to work through the enemies blocking your progression to the piece of gear. Head through the village towards the large building in the center. There’s a big enemy inside that you’ll need to take care of.

Once you have taken care of the large enemy, go ahead and loot the chest to grab the item.

Recurve Bow

Another piece of Raven gear, the Recurve Bow can be found in the Haervik Shipyard, which is located west of the island that holds the Deserted Chalet. This is another location that you can raid, and we highly recommend doing so before trying to work your way through it.

This weapon can be found inside a small bunker. Climb down the ladder and look for a chest that you can loot to obtain it.

Bear Gear Set

Iron Star

Those looking for the Iron Star will want to Kjotve’s Fortress in Rygjafylke. After clearing out the fortress, use your special ability to highlight any collectibles around you. This particular item can be found inside a chest that is located in a house along the northeastern corner of the fortress.

We’ll be updating this guide with more gear locations as we discover them. For now, head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide for even more useful information and content.