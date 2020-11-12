Deserted Chalet chest key location - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Learn how to find the key and unlock the chest in the Deserted Chalet in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

If you take your time exploring the world in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll come across an assortment of different items that you can loot. One such item can be found early on during your Valhalla playthrough, when you come across the Deserted Chalet, which holds a locked chest inside. To unlock the chest, you’re going to need to find the key’s location, something that we’ll walk you through below.

The Deserted Chalet can be found along the central area of the island just northwests of Mannskapsangrep. You can also easily find it by zooming out on the map and heading to the island that is directly north of where Rygjafylke is written on the map.

This is where you'll find the Deserted Chalet in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Once on this island, make your way north until you spot the Deserted Chalet. If you’re grabbed the nearby High Points, then it will already be marked on your map, allowing you to find it more easily. Once you arrive, you’ll notice that the location is very quiet, unusually quiet, something that Eivor even comments on. Head inside and you’ll find a couple of noteworthy things.

The first is a locked chest. The second important item is a note that has been left on the table. Pick it up and read it to learn more about the situation. This entry, Ornir’s Journal – Einn, will talk a bit about the chalet owner.

The second entry from Ornir's journal details the arrival of several wolves at the chalet.

Now, head outside and make your way along the path to the right when leaving the chalet doorway. You should see another note, titled Ornir’s Journal – Thrir, posted on the door of a small wooden building with a curved roof. This entry mentions several wolves that took Ornir’s dog, Ymir, returning to the chalet for his life.

Head north out of the chalet and look for a wolf body along the side of the path. You can use your Raven to scout further along, and the Key should pop up as an icon in a small little clearing next to some rocks. There are three wolves (at least) to deal with before you can grab the key, though, so we recommend sneaking up and hitting a few shots with your bow before going into full-on melee battle with the pack.

The key can be found just north of the chalet, in a clearing near a large rock.

After dealing with the wolves, head down into the clearing and grab the last entry of the journal, titled Ornir’s Journal – Fjorir. Read it and then you can grab the key from Ornir’s corpse Make your way back to the chalet and loot the chest to earn yourself a Carbon Ingot, which you can use to upgrade your gear later on.

With the Deserted Chalet key location found, you can now head back over to our Assassin's Creed Valhalla guide for even more useful information and guides, like our article detailing how to get Thor's hammer and armor.