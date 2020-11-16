Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies throw their guts if they can't reach you If you ever think you're safely out of reach in the new COD: Zombies maps, you're probably in for a rude awakening.

It’s in the nature of many players to find the path of least resistance in games. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode is no different. Players have gone out of their way top to bottom to figure out easy ways around the undead hordes. Some of them are less legit than others, but it turns out if you ever think you’re safe in the sights of a COD zombie, then chances are you’re about to get pelted with the worst kind of projectile.

It was recently on the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reddit that players shared a unique look at what happens when the zombies in Zombie Mode can’t get their hands on you. It would seem Treyarch had a built-in answer to these situations. If the zombies recognize that your position leaves you safe from their waiting teeth and claws, they’ll change up their approach with a little unique strategy… and by that we mean they’ll dig into their own bodies and start chucking their guts at you like the most terrible booing tomatoes you ever did see. Have a look at it in action below.

It’s an interesting and fun response to player shenanigans to say the least. Of course, there players who will still subvert the game’s system through its bugs. It’s not completely foolproof that zombies will start shifting to long-range tactics or even be able to hit you in a stationary position they deem worth the effort. That said, the zombies weaponizing their innards to give you a piece of their mind (and heart, and liver, and spleen) is just another way Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode continues to show the breakout minigame is an ever evolving cavalcade of fun.

What’s more, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Mode is slated to receive all of it post-launch content for free. We’re sure it will be more outlandish than Zombies weaponizing their inner bits, but we can probably expect to see some more fun and outlandish content in what’s ahead for the mode. Stay tuned for more reveals and updates.