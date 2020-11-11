Shackstream: Skankcore64: Episode 13 - Lucky us Skankcore is here again for another weekly stream. While thirteen might be unlucky for some, it's lucky for Skankcore as he plans to finish Quest 64.

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for the Bryan “Skankcore” Lefler to once again take to the mystical and magical world of Quest 64. If you’re not aware, Skankcore has been making his way through every Nintendo 64 game, and Quest 64 is his Sisyphean task. Come and watch him finish it!

Skankcore will be going live at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET this evening. It would mean a lot if you stopped by and give some energy to Skank. He’s right at the finish line of Quest 64 and needs just a bit more help to get him over the line.

But the fun isn’t going to stop with Quest 64. As a tribute to the legendary Alex Trebek, Bryan will be playing Jeopardy! 64. I’m sure he’d appreciate it if you’d stop by and assist with an answer or two – but only if he throws out the lifeline.

