Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 20

Take some time out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, I'll be lacing up the ole video boxing gloves for another shot at video boxing glory. I'll be taking another crack at winning the World Video Boxing Association title in Punch Out!! Will Doc Louis's training be enough to get me over the top or will Soda Popinski be laughing at me all night?

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel.  Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you subscribe to the channel via Prime Gaming. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

