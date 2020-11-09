Another week, another slew of great content for you to feast your eyeballs upon. As we head into the next generation of gaming, we've got loads of livestreams coming your way, so let's take a look at new week's schedule.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of November 9, 2020

Just because the next-gen of gaming is here doesn't mean we're going to stop. While we'd all love to spend loads of time with our new consoles, we'll still be delivering all the great content that you've come to expect from the livestream team here at Shacknews. As always, all streams can be see via the embed below or by heading directly to the Shacknews Twitch channel itself.

Now, without further ado, here's what we're bringing to the table this week.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT Shacknews Direct Monday at 5 p.m. PT The Stevetendo Show Monday at 6 p.m. PT The Stevetendo Show Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT The Stevetendo Show Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT Skankcore 64 Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m PT The Dump Friday at 1:00 p.m. PT

From in-depth looks at great Nintendo classics on The Stevetendo Show to the delightful indie gems that TJ explores on Indie-licious, we're going all out with more great content for you to enjoy next week. We'll also have all our other regularly scheduled shows like The Dump, Greg and Donovan's new series, Pop! Goes the Culture!, and more special appearances from the man, the myth, the legend: Skankcore.

If you enjoy the content we produce and want to support the stream, you can always subscribe with your Prime Gaming subscription, or head over to our Mercury page and sign up for a subscription. You can support the work we're doing for as little as $1 a month and even unlock some extra goodies in the process.